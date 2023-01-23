South Carolina School for Deaf and Blind to host chili bowl cookoff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina School for the deaf and the blind is hosting a chili bowl cook-off to benefit the foundation.

The chili bowl cook-off will take place on Saturday at the Country Club of Spartanburg from 7 to 10 p.m. The country club is located at 2500 Country Club Road in Spartanburg.

The chili bowl cook-off will include a chili-tasting, appetizers, an open bar, and valet parking.

Tickets are available for $65 in advance. Tickets at the door will be $75. You can purchase tickets online at www.scsdbfoundation.org or by calling (864)-577-7583.

