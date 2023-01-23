There's a freeze warning in Phoenix. How to keep your plants, pets and pipes safe

A freeze warning was issued for Phoenix on Monday night and a hard freeze continues in areas of Pinal County.

In northern Arizona, scattered snow showers were expected to continue throughout the day in areas above 4,000 feet.

"Highs today will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s, some of the coldest temperatures in three, perhaps 4 years in areas," said National Weather Service Phoenix meteorologist Jared Heil of Monday's conditions around Phoenix.

Nightly lows are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees in the Valley, which has the potential to endanger plants, pipes and pets. Here are some tips:

When temperatures freeze, there is a possibility that exposed plants can be damaged.

The National Weather Service recommends:

Bringing sensitive plants indoors.

Covering outdoor plants with different materials, such as frost cloth, blankets, towels, cardboard boxes, liquid frost protection and Styrofoam cups on cacti.

When temperatures drop to freezing conditions, pipes have the potential to burst due to the expansion of water. Burst pipes are "one of the most common causes of property damage" during freezing weather, according to Consumer Reports.

According to the American Red Cross , here is how to prepare:

If there are water supply lines in the garage, keep your garage doors closed.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate closer to the plumbing.

Let cold water drip from the faucet connected to pipes that are exposed outdoors or in unheated interior areas.

The National Weather Service promotes covering exposed pipes.

If it's cold for us, it's cold for our furry friends.

Don't leave your pets out in the cold as temperatures drop ‒ bring them inside.

