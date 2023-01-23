ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Evaluating Lakers-Wizards Trade Involving Rui Hachimura: Full Trade Details

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onhk5_0kOT6A3x00

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to trade guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Rui Hachimura.

The first impactful trade of the 2022-23 NBA season has been agreed upon and it has come with just over two weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline!

With the Washington Wizards discussing trade scenarios involving forward Rui Hachimura in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to acquire Hachimura from Washington for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hachimura, 24, was the 9th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Wizards, but his time with the team had been very up-and-down.

His minutes decreased significantly a season ago compared to his second season in the league and it had not seemed like the franchise was on the same page with their young forward for quite a while now, especially after they barely held contract extension talks prior to the start of this season.

In the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a restricted free agent, a fresh start was something both the Wizards and Hachimura were looking for, hence why a trade made sense ahead of the deadline.

Rui Hachimura now joins a Los Angeles Lakers team that finds themselves one game out of the Play-In Tournament picture in the Western Conference and will absolutely utilize his services out on the wing.

Los Angeles has really struggled to shoot from long-range this season, as they rank 26th in the league in three-point shooting and really do not have a reliable shooting threat. The addition of Hachimura gives them this exact player, as Hachimura has shot 40.1 percent from three-point range since the start of last season.

There was a lot of talk about what the Lakers would do trending towards this season's trade deadline given their struggles during the first half of the season and Rui Hachimura gives them a versatile secondary scorer who will provide them with immediate depth in the frontcourt.

This was also a smart move by Los Angeles because they did not give up a ton of valuable assets to get him, as Kendrick Nunn was nothing more than a bench scorer behind Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley.

Not to mention, the Lakers gave up three second-round picks:

  • Chicago Bulls 2023 second-round pick (via Los Angeles)
  • Los Angeles Lakers 2029 second-round pick
  • Least favorable of Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers 2028 second-round pick

This 2028 second-round pick from Washington had been owned by the Lakers since the Russell Westbrook trade in 2021.

Being a reliable three-point shooter on the wing and being as young as he is, Hachimura will immediately be of value to the Lakers and it appears as if they will be looking to keep him past this season, as Wojnarowski reports that Los Angeles acquired Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer.

As for the Washington Wizards, this move not only nets them some future assets and another backcourt piece in Nunn to play around with alongside Monte Morris and Delon Wright, but trading away Rui Hachimura should make it very clear that they are “all-in” on keeping Kyle Kuzma and extending him long-term.

Over the last few weeks, Washington has been unwilling to bring up Kuzma’s name in trade talk with rival teams around the league and while he is expected to opt out of his player option to enter unrestricted free agent in the summer, the Wizards envision Kyle Kuzma being a part of their core alongside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers got what they have been needing out on the perimeter at a smaller price than many would have imagined and the Wizards added some second-round value that they could possibly package together in a future trade for value.

This really does seem like a win-win move by both franchises and now that the first domino has fallen ahead of the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the league reacts in their trade discussions.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden

The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball this time of year, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections, which were announced this week. As always, every NBA fan, analyst and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Oregonian

Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast

Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy