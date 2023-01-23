ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Boston Globe: Cheltenham Designer Tackles 117-Year-Old Kitchen in Collaborative Redesign Project in Massachusetts

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLYxL_0kOT5VOB00
The before/after work of Chentenham designer Rasheeda Gray.Photo byTim Cree, Creepwalk Media at The Boston Globe.

Interior designer Rasheeda Gray of Cheltenham was recently part of a massive real estate project effort by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) artisans to overhaul a vintage fire station. Regina Cole reported the effort in The Boston Globe.

Gray was part of a cohort that united to transform the 1906-built Tyler Street Fire Station in Pittsfield, Mass. The community in which the structure is located is in the western part of the commonwealth, near the New York State border.

The work was coordinated by The Kaleidoscope Project, a New York nonprofit that champions the work of BIPOC interior designers.

Her colleagues on the effort were predominantly from N.Y. and N.J; in fact, she was the only Pa. representative chosen to bring her artistic skill to the renovation.

Gray started her own design firm when asked to stage her home for sale, reported her Feb. 2021 profile in House Beautiful. Her quick spruce-up enabled her property to connect with a buyer in one day.

The fire station overhaul turned the red-brick building with its architecturally awkward garage bay doors into a pair of one-bedroom units and a pair of two-bedroom units.

When the properties were first listed in Oct. 2022, they drew 500 interested renters.

More on Rasheeda Gray and her work in New England is at The Boston Globe.

