ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Tri-City Herald

Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews

Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Tri-City Herald

The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen

TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Tri-City Herald

Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider

Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy