foodsafetynews.com
Paneer cheese recalled in Canada over E. coli
1228300 Alberta Ltd. is recalling Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese because of generic E. coli. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recalled products were sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese was also recalled in Aug. 2022 over generic E. coli....
foodsafetynews.com
Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal found in product
Almondy is recalling certain Almondy chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object has been found in a cake. According to the company announcement posted by the FDA, these products were only distributed to IKEA stores. Recalled products:. Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz. Batch code L2140. Best Before Date:...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
foodsafetynews.com
Contaminated oysters behind several recent outbreaks
Oysters from different sources have been linked to illnesses in several countries in recent weeks. There have been several product withdrawals and recalls plus the closure of production zones in France due to the detection of norovirus. When announcing the closure of harvesting areas, French authorities reported illnesses but did...
foodsafetynews.com
Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
foodsafetynews.com
Number sick in Swedish Salmonella outbreak doubles
The number of people sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Sweden traced to eggs has doubled to almost 50. The Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) also warned this figure is expected to increase again. There are 48 people from 13 regions confirmed to have been infected with the...
foodsafetynews.com
French Salmonella outbreak study reveals dual contamination
Two Salmonella outbreaks were linked to dried sausages produced around the same time by one company in France, according to a study. The outbreaks affected 44 people who consumed dried pork sausages contaminated by two different types of Salmonella. Salmonella Bovismorbificans infected a total of 33 people from September to...
iheart.com
FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization Of Antibody Treatment For COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has pulled the emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment that was used to provide additional protection against COVID-19 for people who are immunocompromised. The FDA said that Evusheld, which is made by AstraZeneca, does not provide protection against the XBB.1.5. BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and...
Elon Musk claims he had 'major side effects' from the Covid booster shot
The Twitter and Tesla CEO said the second booster 'crushed me'. Musk also shared that his younger cousin, who he said was in 'peak health' had to be hospitalized after his jab.
foodsafetynews.com
APHIS is preparing Environmental Impact Statement on worsening avian flu outbreaks
Avian flu has burned through 60 million domestic birds in at least 47 states, egg prices have hit the stratosphere, and more troubling, the virus is mutating to infect mammals including three Montana grizzly bears. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has responded to these dark events by...
