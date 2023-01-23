ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodsafetynews.com

Paneer cheese recalled in Canada over E. coli

1228300 Alberta Ltd. is recalling Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese because of generic E. coli. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recalled products were sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese was also recalled in Aug. 2022 over generic E. coli....
foodsafetynews.com

Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal found in product

Almondy is recalling certain Almondy chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object has been found in a cake. According to the company announcement posted by the FDA, these products were only distributed to IKEA stores. Recalled products:. Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz. Batch code L2140. Best Before Date:...
foodsafetynews.com

Contaminated oysters behind several recent outbreaks

Oysters from different sources have been linked to illnesses in several countries in recent weeks. There have been several product withdrawals and recalls plus the closure of production zones in France due to the detection of norovirus. When announcing the closure of harvesting areas, French authorities reported illnesses but did...
foodsafetynews.com

Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
foodsafetynews.com

Number sick in Swedish Salmonella outbreak doubles

The number of people sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Sweden traced to eggs has doubled to almost 50. The Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) also warned this figure is expected to increase again. There are 48 people from 13 regions confirmed to have been infected with the...
foodsafetynews.com

French Salmonella outbreak study reveals dual contamination

Two Salmonella outbreaks were linked to dried sausages produced around the same time by one company in France, according to a study. The outbreaks affected 44 people who consumed dried pork sausages contaminated by two different types of Salmonella. Salmonella Bovismorbificans infected a total of 33 people from September to...
iheart.com

FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization Of Antibody Treatment For COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has pulled the emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment that was used to provide additional protection against COVID-19 for people who are immunocompromised. The FDA said that Evusheld, which is made by AstraZeneca, does not provide protection against the XBB.1.5. BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and...

