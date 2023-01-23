Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Catholic programming launches new radio station in Springfield
The Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network announced a new broadcast throughout western Massachusetts.
Bad Teacher: Pre-K Para Fired After Snapping OnlyFan Pics At Longmeadow School, Reports Say
A Longmeadow preschool para who allegedly took nude photos for her OnlyFans account on school grounds has been fired, according to multiple reports. Brenna Percy, who worked at Wolf Swamp Road School, was outed this week by the controversial Twitter account LibsofTikTok, which showed a photo of Percy standing in a bathroom with her breasts exposed. She captioned it: "Naughty at work."
thereminder.com
New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren
WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
LEGO moving North American headquarters to Boston
BOSTON — The LEGO Group on Tuesday announced that it’s moving its North American headquarters to Boston, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, believes the move from Enfield, Connecticut, will support long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO play to even more children.
Boston
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Justin Hurst hosts event to kickoff Springfield mayoral campaign
A Springfield city councilor has kicked-off his campaign for mayor.
Water pipe burst in Wilbraham Middle School causes evacuation, delays
A water pipe burst at the Wilbraham Middle School caused students and staff to evacuate Thursday.
Springfield Street in Wilbraham reopened after serious crash
A portion of Springfield Street in Wilbraham was closed after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
David Ciampi announces mayoral run for the city of Springfield
Another candidate has emerged for a mayoral run in the city Springfield.
whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
High-rise fire at Saab Court in Springfield
Crews are working on putting out a fire at a high-rise in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
