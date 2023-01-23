ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Bad Teacher: Pre-K Para Fired After Snapping OnlyFan Pics At Longmeadow School, Reports Say

A Longmeadow preschool para who allegedly took nude photos for her OnlyFans account on school grounds has been fired, according to multiple reports. Brenna Percy, who worked at Wolf Swamp Road School, was outed this week by the controversial Twitter account LibsofTikTok, which showed a photo of Percy standing in a bathroom with her breasts exposed. She captioned it: "Naughty at work."
LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren

WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
WARREN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

LEGO moving North American headquarters to Boston

BOSTON — The LEGO Group on Tuesday announced that it’s moving its North American headquarters to Boston, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, believes the move from Enfield, Connecticut, will support long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO play to even more children.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

