14news.com
Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for an Owensboro murder suspect who was arrested back in Oct. of 2019. Owensboro police say Damartez Thruston was arrested in Louisville for the murder of Kevin White. Thruston’s trial date is set for March 31 at 8:30 a.m.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
104.1 WIKY
Trial Date Changed For Deputy Charged With Rape
The Warrick County Sheriff Deputy accused of rape last month has a new trial date. The victim says 35 year old Jarred Stuckey bit, choked, and sexually assaulted her for an hour and a half while protesting his advances. The next court date was suppose to happen at the end...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
KFVS12
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years in Wayne County, Ill. murder case
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, announced that a man from Evansville, Ind. was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a teenager from Fairfield, Ill. 27-year-old Brody Murbarger was prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols that took place in 2014....
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
14news.com
Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
14news.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near Hwy 231
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to use caution on Highway 231 as crews respond to a house fire. According to a Facebook post, Cromwell and Beaver Dam Fire departments are working to put out that fire. Pictures shared by the sheriff’s...
14news.com
Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on Thursday night. Deputies told 14 News that one car was heading southbound on University Parkway before turning onto Hogue Road and hitting into another vehicle driving northbound. The first car then ended up in a ditch.
14news.com
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
14news.com
ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
14news.com
Union Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for missing Morganfield man
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash with school bus
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus. It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th. Police say that the driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of...
