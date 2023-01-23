ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Biden — the First Lady’s Cat Bearing Local Name — Now Stars in Her Own Children’s Book

Photo byThe Oval Pawffice at Facebook.

Willow Biden, the White House cat belonging to First Lady Jill Biden, now has a starring role in her own children’s book. Pete Sirianni reported on the literary debut for the Times-Tribune of London.

Willow’s pathway to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. began with a 2020 Pa. campaign stop for candidate Joe Biden.

Jill Biden visited a soybean farm in Lawrence County, near Pittsburgh.

Midway through her stump speech, a barn cat sauntered by her as she spoke. The television cameras caught the nonchalant visit and Willow was on her way to celebrityhood.

When Biden won the presidency, he made good on a promise for his wife to get a cat, and the memorable feline got both a new home and a new name: Willow, for Jill Biden’s Willow Grove birthplace.

Christine Telesz Siddall — a career accountant with little-to-no writing experience — was in attendance at the rural event interrupted by the whiskered passerby.

She thought at the time that the story might make worthy reading for children.

What resulted was From the Milk House to the White House, a book “autographed” by Willow’s paw print.

Every online reviewer of the published work — printed in English and Spanish — has given it five stars.

The complete tale behind Willow Biden and her entry into children’s literature is at the Times-Tribune.

