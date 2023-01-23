ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder police recover stolen evidence, search for pot plant theft suspect

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Police in Boulder are searching for a pot plant theft suspect after they recovered some of the stolen evidence. A marijuana facility located in the 3500 block of Pearl Street was targeted by a male suspect.

That suspect stole several marijuana plants. The next night, Boulder Police Officers Mulhall and Diaz searched the areas nearby and recovered some of that evidence.

While on a foot patrol, they spotted some evidence that led them to some of the stolen evidence. They recovered 11.5 pounds! Investigators are still trying to identify the suspect.

Police in Boulder are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect to please call Dispatch at 303-441-3333 reference case 23-00473.


