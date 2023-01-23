ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyWhb_0kOT1wsq00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — As his life unraveled over the past two years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh didn’t fight giving up his law license and admitted plenty of mistakes tied to missing client money and a financial mess that led to 100 criminal charges.

But he has adamantly insisted, from the moment he found the bodies of his wife and youngest son shot multiple times at the family’s estate in June 2021, that he was not the killer. Soon, it will be up to 12 jurors to decide if they agree.

Jury selection began Monday morning as prosecutors and defense attorneys sifted through some 700 summons to find 12 jurors and six alternates. More than 200 people were brought in for a first round of questioning that lasted nearly three hours, but only about 30 were qualified for the pool of potential jurors.

Potential jurors faced a battery of questions, including whether they knew any of the nearly 200 law officers, friends, bankers and others on the witness list as well as whether they had heard about and followed the case.

Two other panels were screened Monday and lawyers said they hope to have a jury picked by either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

State agents investigated for 13 months before charging Murdaugh with two counts of murder in July, and a judge has set aside three weeks for the trial. Murdaugh, who has been in jail on financial crimes charges since October 2021, insisted on the trial as soon as possible.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty but said they will ask for life without parole if Murdaugh is convicted of murder. The minimum sentence is 30 years.

Here’s an overview of the trial and the scene surrounding it as hundreds of lawyers and their support staff, reporters and true crime enthusiasts are expected to swell Colleton County’s population of 38,000 in the rural, southern part of the state.

THE KILLINGS AND EVIDENCE

Murdaugh, 54, told police he found Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, dead outside their Colleton County home on June 7, 2021. He said he’d been gone for an hour to visit his ailing father and mother.

Authorities released little information about the killings beyond saying that Maggie Murdaugh was killed with a rifle and Paul Murdaugh with a shotgun.

Prosecutors have not detailed direct evidence linking Murdaugh to the deaths. So far, they have filed no confession or witness statements about the killings with the court and there is no evidence that either gun has been found.

Video from Paul Murdaugh’s phone timestamped not long before the killings shows the three talking without indication of anger. Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers said he has never denied being at his home.

There is DNA from the victims on Alex Murdaugh’s shirt, but his defense said that came from checking for signs of life when he found their bodies.

The defense and prosecution are fighting over whether to allow an expert to testify that the blood splattered onto Murdaugh’s shirt when his son was shot. Defense lawyers contend the expert testing the shirt is lying and destroyed it before the defense could conduct its own tests.

Prosecutors are expected to rely heavily on evidence of Murdaugh’s financial problems, which they said led him to kill to garner sympathy and buy time as he covered up his theft of clients’ settlement money and other crimes.

Murdaugh’s attorneys contend it is absurd to say Murdaugh would have thought his wife and son dying violently would reduce scrutiny into his finances.

OTHER CRIMES

The murder charges are only two of about 100 criminal counts Murdaugh faces. He also is on trial on two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Still hanging over his head are a broad range of dozens of state charges. They include stealing millions of dollars from clients, diverting a wrongful death settlement from the family of his longtime maid to himself, running a drug and money laundering ring, evading taxes and committing fraud from what police said was an attempt to have someone kill him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh also faces a number of civil suits from former clients and a 2019 boat crash that killed a teen. Police said Paul Murdaugh was driving the boat while grossly intoxicated and he faced criminal charges when the teen died. The family of the teen was aggressively trying to get information about Murdaugh family finances at the time of the 2021 killings.

POWERFUL FAMILY

The Murdaugh name is well-known in judicial circles in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Alex Murdaugh worked for the family law firm that had been in business in tiny neighboring Hampton County for a century, winning a number of multimillion-dollar settlements for fatal accidents and workplace injuries.

Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the elected prosecutors for 87 years straight in Colleton, Hampton and three other counties.

Typically, a portrait of Murdaugh’s father hangs in the Colleton County Courthouse. Judge Clifton Newman ruled that it be removed for his son’s trial.

SMALL TOWN, BIG TRIAL

Murdaugh’s downfall has attracted media from around the world and dozens of true crime podcasts and other coverage. It’s probably the most sensational trial in South Carolina since Susan Smith was convicted of killing her children and sentenced to life in 1995 in tiny Union County.

The Murdaugh trial is taking place at the historic Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, where the large, old Southern courtroom can seat nearly 250 people, or about 5% of Walterboro’s population of 5,500.

Walterboro calls itself “The Front Porch of the Lowcountry” as a gateway to South Carolina’s popular beaches. It sits along busy Interstate 95 with a drag of fast food restaurants and a smattering of chain hotels along its two highway exits.

The city has asked food trucks to help downtown restaurants handle lunchtime crowds and residents have offered their homes or businesses to media outlets to use as a base to cover the trial.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

Alex Murdaugh appears emotional as defense, prosecutors discuss crime scene photos

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared emotional Wednesday afternoon during a trial in which he is accused of killing his wife and youngest son. Reporters inside the Colleton County courtroom said Murdaugh began to cry while both the defense and prosecution teams discussed whether they would exclude revealing sensitive photos from […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

SHIELD Ministries Expansion to Colleton County

In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace - Ephesians 1:7 NIV. SHIELD Ministries is committed to being available to God to aid men transition through prison, prison re-entry, and prison intervention services. Our program addresses all re-entry barriers which prisoners face. We provide evidence based cognitive behavior learning programs which include onsite housing services as well as counseling, job referral, and skills training services. We ensure that our participants understand legal and court-ordered requirements of their release to aid in successful completion. Our participants become successfully employed and become contributing members of society.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
Highlands Today

Live coverage of the double homicide investigation

Court will be closed till 9.30 am on Thursday. Come back to watch the jury sit live as the highly anticipated murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdock unfolds. Murdoch pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family’s hunting lodge in June 2021. Murders Timeline Murdoch Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and Places Surrounding 5 Lowcountry Deaths WATCH WEDNESDAY’S OPENING STATEMENT IN FULL BELOW: On Wednesday, both prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements in Colleton County Court. Each side took about 30 minutes to present their arguments. Murdoch teared up as his defense lawyer, Dick Harpoodley, described to the jury the horrors of the injuries sustained by Maggie and Paul and how they traumatized Alex. “Alex, stand up,” Harboudlian instructed his client. “This is Alex Murdock. Alex is Paul’s loving father and Maggie’s loving husband. …Their relationship and Alex and Maggie’s relationship was loving, how they went to the baseball game a week ago, how they had a loving relationship. You’re not going to hear a witness say they sent suggestive texts and emails.” The lawyer, Creighton Waters, paints a very different picture of Murdoch. He told the jury that the key piece of evidence in the case had to do with Alex and the victims’ cell phones. His wife and son were killed, cell phone evidence would prove otherwise. He added that a video taken on Paul’s phone moments before the murder would prove Alex was with his wife and son.” At 8:44 and 55 seconds into the night, Paul recorded a video. He was in the kennels because he was. You talk to one of his friends, and you tell this friend. “You’re going to hear from because his friend’s dog was in the kennels and they thought there was something wrong with his tail. Paul was videotaping it to send to his friend. . .you’ll hear from witnesses who recognize Paul’s voice, Maggie’s voice and Alex’s voice,” Waters said. . BELOW FILE VIDEO: Several members of the Murdock family are seen inside the courtroom after Alex Murdock called 911 to find the bodies of his wife and son. First official day of trial. Alex Murdock’s surviving son Buster, his brothers John Marvin and Randy and his sister sat behind him in the courtroom. As for the jury, eight women and four men were selected hours before opening statements. Out of the six differently-abled persons, four are male and two are female. Witness testimony is expected to begin Thursday. 255 witnesses are listed. Preliminary report: On June 7, 2021, two members of the prominent Murdoch family in South Carolina were found shot to death on their property. Since that time, the investigation into the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdock and the arrest of the man who called 911 that night, attorney Alex Murdock has been disbarred, leading to international headlines. Related South Carolina lawyer: Alex Murdoch could get a hung jury in murder trial Murdoch family holds South Carolina’s 14th Circuit attorney post for nearly a century The wrongful-death settlement of a Murdoch housekeeper led to more financial crimes. By Alex Murdock.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawyer Lori's key takeaways from day 2 of Murdaugh trial

FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky sat down with a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band after the band's namesake died at 99. Patients and team members at Prisma Health Children's Hospital are celebrating 15 years of partnering with Upstate therapy dogs. Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of...
WALTERBORO, SC
yourislandnews.com

Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro

WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh court arrival Day 3

Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Port Wenworth opens new police substation in response …. The exponential growth of the city of...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy