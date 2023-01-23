ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Shirts turns Joe Burrow's 'Better send those refunds' comment into T-shirt

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

A local clothing company has turned Joe Burrow's post-game comment about the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans into a T-shirt.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round Sunday, spoiling the league's plans for a potential neutral-site AFC title game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta. After the game, Burrow told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson the NFL "better send those refunds" to the thousands of fans who purchased tickets for a potential Bills-Chiefs matchup.

By Monday morning, Burrow's words served as the inspiration for a new Cincy Shirts T-shirt. A portion of the sales from each shirt will benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation , the company said on Facebook.

Joe Burrow to NFL after Bengals win: 'Better send those refunds'

'Where's the refund?': Local bakery shades NFL with funny Bengals cookies

Earlier this month, Cincy Shirts ‒ which has retail locations in Hyde Park, Over-the-Rhine and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky – turned a meme about Sam Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown into a shirt , with a portion of the sales benefitting his foundation. As of Saturday, Cincy Shirts' "Run, Hubbard, Run!" tees had raised over $6,000 for the foundation , the company said on Facebook.

The Bengals head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs on Jan. 29.

Subscribe today: Follow every snap, touchdown and reaction in the Bengals' Super Bowl chase

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincy Shirts turns Joe Burrow's 'Better send those refunds' comment into T-shirt

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What a McDeal! McDonald’s offering free McNuggets across Cincinnati for Bengals vs Chiefs

What better way to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals' second straight AFC championship game appearance than with free McNuggets?. On Sunday, McDonald’s will offer free McNuggets for Bengals fans to enjoy during the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can receive a free 10-piece by making a purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app, according to Heather Garcia, a public relations manager for McDonald's.
CINCINNATI, OH
