Cincy Shirts turns Joe Burrow's 'Better send those refunds' comment into T-shirt

A local clothing company has turned Joe Burrow's post-game comment about the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans into a T-shirt.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round Sunday, spoiling the league's plans for a potential neutral-site AFC title game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta. After the game, Burrow told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson the NFL "better send those refunds" to the thousands of fans who purchased tickets for a potential Bills-Chiefs matchup.

By Monday morning, Burrow's words served as the inspiration for a new Cincy Shirts T-shirt. A portion of the sales from each shirt will benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation , the company said on Facebook.

Earlier this month, Cincy Shirts ‒ which has retail locations in Hyde Park, Over-the-Rhine and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky – turned a meme about Sam Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown into a shirt , with a portion of the sales benefitting his foundation. As of Saturday, Cincy Shirts' "Run, Hubbard, Run!" tees had raised over $6,000 for the foundation , the company said on Facebook.

The Bengals head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs on Jan. 29.

