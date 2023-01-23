ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
The Longmont Leader

Good morning, Longmont!

Cloudy and colder; a little snow at times this afternoon with little or no accumulation. A little snow at times this evening with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and frigid. Sunday. 10 °F. Mostly cloudy and colder with a flurry. Sunday Night. -6 °F. Clouds and frigid...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades

Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont out and about: Coffee with Council this weekend

Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
LONGMONT, CO
OutThere Colorado

One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals

According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI

A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?

A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
DENVER, CO
