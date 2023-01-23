ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Ohio State football: Former 5-star needs to step-up in 2023

The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
Alabama Football: No Dan Mullen for the Crimson Tide

Take one name out of the hopper to replace former Alabama Football OC, Bill O’Brien. According to Chris Low, Dan Mullen prefers to “concentrate on his TV career as a football analyst.”. A bandwagon theme may develop that Mullen was never a top choice for Nick Saban. And...
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
