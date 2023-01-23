Read full article on original website
The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
Take one name out of the hopper to replace former Alabama Football OC, Bill O’Brien. According to Chris Low, Dan Mullen prefers to “concentrate on his TV career as a football analyst.”. A bandwagon theme may develop that Mullen was never a top choice for Nick Saban. And...
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge takes place over 10 games on Saturday across the South and Midwest. Saturday's games will include four of the top-10 teams in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and seven of the top 15. That includes the lone top-10 matchup of the day, No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee. Kentucky,...
