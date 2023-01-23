ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masked gunmen involved in Macon shooting that killed father, injured family, police say

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

The shooting that killed a Macon man and injured his wife and daughter Friday night came at the hands of three armed assailants, officials said Monday.

Pinalkumar Patel, 52, was shot and killed Friday night in his driveway on Thoroughbred Lane. His wife, Rupalben, and his daughter, Bhakti, were also shot in what the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said was an assault by a group of masked gunmen.

The family arrived home from the east Macon liquor store where Pinalkumar worked when they were confronted by three gun-toting men, according to an incident report obtained by The Telegraph.

Deputies were told that Pinalkumar began shouting at the assailants before they shot at the Patels and rode away in a car that was waiting across the street. Pinalkumar was shot multiple times. His wife and daughter were shot in their legs and as of Friday were said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear in the report whether the masked group intended to rob the family, though the assailants were not said to have taken anything from the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked for help identifying a car seen on a surveillance camera across the street from the shooting.

The Telegraph

