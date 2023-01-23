ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSSD14 board agrees to part ways with superintendent

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — At a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 20 the Manitou Springs School District 14 (MSSD14) Board of Education voted to approve a separation agreement with Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue.

“Dr. Domangue and all the board members unanimously, mutually, and amicably agreed to this decision, and she agreed to support the district, as needed, during the transition until June 30th,” said MSSD14.

MSSD14 said Assistant Superintendent Eric McMartin will fill in as interim until a plan is finalized. The board will be discussing interim leadership on Monday, Jan. 23.

“It has truly been an honor to serve the students, staff, and families of Manitou Springs School District. I look forward to continuing my focus and advocacy for each and every child and public schools in Colorado and beyond,” Dr. Elizabeth Domangue said in a letter to families and school staff on Friday.

Dr. Domangue wrote about some of the accomplishments she and the district had during her three-and-a-half-year tenure:

  • “The development of strong district, school, and department Action Plans that prioritize our Core Values of Relationships, Deep-Learning, and Opportunity while continuously focusing on reaching our Strategic Outcomes. The District Performance Framework for the 2021-22 school year is higher than the pre-pandemic year (2019), with all schools accredited with Performance status, while never compromising a whole-child approach to teaching and learning. Our educators are exceptional.”
  • “Students have unique experiences that are provided by our thoughtful and dedicated educators (e.g., new Math resource K-8th grade, experiential field trips, environmental education–’classrooms without walls,’ approximately $874,000 in course credit for students enrolled in Advanced Placement and Concurrent Enrollment courses, CTE home build, Arts Education, Athletics, Activities, Connect14, Neurosequential Model in Education, MTSS, PLC, flooding model, and so much more.”
  • “We started the school year with all licensed positions filled with high-quality educators when many districts across the county, state, and nation had numerous vacancies.”
  • “The development of a comprehensive master facility plan, and we received a near $1 million BEST grant for safety and security enhancements and roof replacements at MSES and UPES. The development of a strong Safety and Security Team that has implemented systemic changes and continues to support restorative practices.”
  • “The creation of strong and ethical human resources processes and practices (e.g., hiring practices, feedback and evaluation practices, DAC- recommended salary adjustments, increased number of professional development days, Late Start Wednesdays, four days for New Staff Orientation, etc.) to recruit and retain highly effective staff in all positions.”
  • “An exceptional Leadership Team that consistently focuses on the staff, students, and families they/we get to serve each and every day. These are some of the most dedicated, ethical, future-thinking, collaborative, and hopeful professionals. We have highly qualified and effective instructional leaders in all of our schools who care deeply about children.”

MSSD14 Board of Education plans to release more information later in the week of Jan. 23 with any updates it has by that point.

