Estherville Lincoln Central Boys and Girls Basketball Completes Season Sweep of Tigers
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went north to play Estherville Lincoln Central Tuesday night with some major conference race stakes involved. In the Spencer Girls 62-34 loss, the 3rd quarter was the difference maker, as ELC outscored the Tigers 26-5 in those 8 minutes. Estherville Lincoln Central’s Haylee Stokes scored 25 points while Jada Piercy lead the way for the Tigers with 10. Estherville Lincoln Central is now 15-0 and 5-0 in the Lakes Conference while the Tigers fll to 10-3 and 3-2 in the Conference.
Spencer Tiger Pas Preparing for Annual Performance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Friday night’s basketball games are going to come with some extra entertainment as the Spencer Tiger Pas put on their annual performance. Veteran Tiger Pa Chuck Illg joined Kevin Tlam on the KICD Morning Show on Wednesday noting while the performance is meant to entertain the crowd, it is also used as a fundraiser for a special cause.
Beth Heide, 55, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 55-year-old Beth Heide of Spirit Lake will be Monday, January 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date in the summer. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of...
U.S. Mollky Associations Bringing Winter Championship to Winter Games
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 2023 Winter Games will culminate with a new event: The US Mollky Association’s Winter Championship. Clint Childers says his group has been promoting the game in the United States since 2014. But there’s more to winning than just knocking down the pins.
Sebastian Jespersen, 1 1/2, of Emmetsburg
A visitation for 1 1/2-year-old Sebastian Jespersen of Emmetsburg will be Monday, January 30th, from 3-6 p.m. at Martin Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Dorothy Bohnenkamp, 100, of Lake View
Services for 100-year-old Dorothy Bohnenkamp of Lake View will be Friday, January 27th, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Visitation will be Friday starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City is in charge of...
Harris Lake Park School District Eyes Building Project
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School Board intends to hold a bond issue election this year to either add on to the middle school and high school or renovate the 1976 building. They’ve hired architect Matt Basye from Sioux City to examine both options.
Steve Jones, 72, of Graettinger
Services for 72-year-old Steve Jones of Graettinger will be Tuesday, January 31st, at 11 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Reading Cemetery in Farnhamville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
Doris Kalvig, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Doris Kalvig of Spencer will be Monday, January 30th, at 11 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Additional Case of HPAI Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza that’s making domestic and wild birds sick across the country does not seem to be abating. Another case in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was confirmed Wednesday. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig just discussed the...
‘Most snow I’ve seen in my life:’ Dickinson County Snowhawks hold vintage snowmobile ride
What should you do with all the snow we've received? Why not hold a vintage snowmobile ride?
KLEM
Injury Accident on Business 75
There was a two vehicle injury accident this morning on one of Le Mars’ busiest streets. First responders were called to the scene the crash on Business 75 in Le Mars. The accident involved a car and a pickup, with the car entering the south ditch along the road. Le Mars Police and Le Mars Fire Rescue finished work at the accident scene late this morning.
Fire In Downtown Spencer Causes Considerable Damage; Sends Several To The Hospital
Three people were taken to the hospital in a fire Sunday afternoon that damaged a building in the 200 block of Grand Avenue in downtown Spencer. All were reportedly treated for smoke inhalation. Four businesses on the ground floor level sustained water damage. Fire damage was reported to eight apartments...
Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon woman has been charged with insurance fraud. 32-year-old Meranda Miller was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of presenting false information following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division that started in November. Authorities are not releasing any additional details...
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — UPDATE Monday 1/23:. Spencer Fire Rescue says that at 12:36 p.m., they were dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5. The occupant of Apt #5 called 911 and said that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment.
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
