Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went north to play Estherville Lincoln Central Tuesday night with some major conference race stakes involved. In the Spencer Girls 62-34 loss, the 3rd quarter was the difference maker, as ELC outscored the Tigers 26-5 in those 8 minutes. Estherville Lincoln Central’s Haylee Stokes scored 25 points while Jada Piercy lead the way for the Tigers with 10. Estherville Lincoln Central is now 15-0 and 5-0 in the Lakes Conference while the Tigers fll to 10-3 and 3-2 in the Conference.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO