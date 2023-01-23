Read full article on original website
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
The Charges Facing Cara Northington, Mother of Idaho Victim
She is charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance and is listed on Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's "Active Wanted Persons."
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
EXCLUSIVE: Former CIA spy and GOP Congressman Will Hurd addresses rumors of 2024 presidential run
Former GOP Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas heads to the first primary state of New Hampshire, sparking speculation the one-time CIA officer is mulling a 2024 bid
Snapchat's Role in Fentanyl Crisis Probed During House Roundtable: ‘It's a Snap-Specific Problem'
House lawmakers considered the role of social media, and specifically Snap-owned Snapchat, in propagating the fentanyl poisoning crisis in a roundtable Wednesday. The event in the House Energy and Commerce Committee could set the stage for new proposals to protect kids on the internet or limit the liability protections for online platforms.
Trump heads to New Hampshire, South Carolina in bid to jump-start campaign
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday in the first two stops of a presidential campaign that has largely idled since he launched his new White House bid in November.
Tyre Nichols protests: Cities, feds must have 'zero tolerance' for Antifa violence, former Detroit chief says
Ret. Detroit Police Chief James Craig called out inorganic protest violence from Antifa, adding the federal government refuses to crack down on the group on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
When Will Florida Be Underwater? For Some Areas, It’s Sooner Rather Than Later
It’s likely that you’ve heard about rising sea levels and how Florida is going to be underwater any day now. You might be wondering: Is this true? And if it is, when exactly will Florida be underwater?. Well, it’s possible that your favorite vacation spot could be underwater...
Letters: Who benefits most from an underfunded IRS?
The Republican majority, including our new congressman Rudy Yakym, has voted to rescind the additional funding for the IRS. The bill approved Jan. 9 is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate. It appears that one point of contention to the increase of the national debt is the fact that the Republicans do not want the increased budget for the IRS. I wonder who benefits the most with an underfunded IRS. The honest taxpayer who is waiting patiently for...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. CLAIM: Flavor enhancers made from aborted fetal tissue...
Video of Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols Shows Him Being Punched by Officers While on the Ground, Then Yelling ‘Mom'
Tyre Nichols can be seen being pulled out of his car by police officers, pepper sprayed, kicked and hit with both fists and batons in four videos released Friday by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died three days after the violent encounter on Jan. 7, and five officers have been charged with his murder.
