The State of Two Bucks County Malls Could Affect Property Taxes, School Districts, and Local Businesses

Two Bucks County malls have seen various changes to their business in the past few years. Photo by Neshaminy Mall

Two of Bucks County’s most popular malls have seen various changes over the past few years, and these might begin to affect their surrounding areas. James McGinnis wrote about the malls and their economic impact for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Neshaminy Mall , located in Bensalem , and the Oxford Valley Mall , located in Langhorne , have been two of the largest contributors to their areas’ property taxes. Specifically, the two mall contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to their home township’s, as well as the Bensalem School District and the Neshaminy School District .

Now, with the current economic taking a toll on malls like these, the negative affects could begin to affect local taxes of all kinds. The closures of once-great money-makers like Macy’s and Sears has seen the two malls lose a lot of income.

Also, with the current prevalence of online shopping, the malls are seeing a significant decrease in foot traffic.

The malls have been a major part of the local economy since their openings in the late-1960s and early-1970s. Now, township officials are looking for new ways to bring in funds for property taxes and other necessities.