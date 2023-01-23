CT school construction program audit done, but questions remain

Related
Connecticut adopting new health information system to cut down on delays in care
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new statewide system hopes to improve communication within the health care industry. Connie, the state’s official health information exchange, lets medical professionals and patients share medical information electronically. “Before our practices used Connie, there was a lot of frustration, inaccuracies and delays in care,” said Dr. Albert Villarin, the chief […]
CT Correctional facility to close this year
Governor Ned Lamont, in a release, said closing Willard will result in savings of $6.5 million for taxpayers. According to the state, the prison population dropped 44 percent between 2012 and 2022.
CT essential worker relief payments will be issued starting Feb. 1
CT will begin issuing pandemic bonuses to private-sector workers on Feb. 1. More than 150,000 essential workers will receive payments.
CT launches fund to prevent evictions
The program has $12.5 million in combined state and federal dollars to offer rent assistance to people facing evictions in CT.
greenwichfreepress.com
Lamont Announces 2023 CT Legislative Proposal: Preventing Mass Shootings
Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference in Hartford on Thursday to announce the second of three sets of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are focused on augmenting Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. This particular set is concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings, and it includes:
CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law
A partisan divide remains over the degree to which a 2020 CT police accountability law contributes to struggles in recruiting.
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
Activists demanding a Parental Bill of Rights for English learners
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Community organizers are demanding more support to help public school students who are learning English. Advocates are pushing for a Parental Bill of Rights for English language learners, referred to as ELL students in the public school system. “This Bill of Rights helps improve the education for interpretation, translation and ensuring […]
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
The Connecticut tenants movement is back
In 2023, tenant unions and our allies will take the fight for fairer rents to the State Capitol.
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
PAID POST: CCM: Strong state-local partnership critical to sharing education costs
In years past the state’s finances limited their ability to fully fund our public education. Today, Connecticut is in a better financial situation.
Proposal would expand free community college in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The head of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities wants to expand the free college program to all community college students, and even some to university students. At CSCU, students can get free college under the Pledge to Advance CT, or PACT program. The PACT program covers the gap between federal and […]
Bills seek to crack down on spending at Connecticut Port Authority
Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, are introducing two bills to curb spending at the Port Authority.
Connecticut: A tax nightmare for retirees
Connecticut is not among the 39 states that don’t tax Social Security; the 14 that don’t tax pensions; the 12 that don’t tax 401(k)s and IRAs; or the 10 that – like Florida – don’t tax any retirement income.
Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing
(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Equality Connecticut becomes first statewide LGBTQIA+ organization to advance and protect rights
Equality Connecticut, also known as EQCT, is the first statewide LGBTQIA+ political organization.
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
Connecticut Says Its Residents Need a REAL ID License to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2025 - Without a Passport
Connecticut's DMV has a special website dedicated to the REAL ID Act of 2005 - showing residents a sample driver's license they will need by May 7, 2025, in order to board airplane flights in the U.S., unless they have a passport.
