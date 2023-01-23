Read full article on original website
Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge
January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
Moore Arrested on Warrants
John David Moore a.k.a. J Deezy was arrested on several warrants around 2am on January 26th, 2023. The 39 year-old Dike resident, who claims to be unemployed in arrest reports, was arrested without incident on Main St in Sulphur Springs. At least two of the warrants are related to a July 2022 arrest.
Modified ATV stolen from Titus County property
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an ATV has been stolen from the back yard of someone’s residence. Authorities believe that the ATV was stolen from the property on the 300 block of Titus County Road 4231 between Monday, Jan. 23. and Thursday, Jan. 26. According to officials, the […]
Delta County Man Gets 99 Years In Prison
After deliberating for about five minutes, a Delta County jury sentenced Clayton Reynolds to 99 years. They had convicted him on two felony warrants for assaulting his children’s mother and an onsite arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His career as a criminal included arrests and convictions on multiple felonies and a nine-year term in federal prison. Assistant D.A. Zachary Blackmon prosecuted the case.
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
Tennessee Man Brought Back to Hopkins County On Warrants
January 27th, 2023 – Eric Montreal Anderson a.k.a. EBG-Ejizzle, a resident on Memphis, TN was brought back to Hopkins County by Sheriff’s deputies on several outstanding warrants. Deputies traveled to the Horry County Jail in South Carolina to retrieve the accused. Anderson fancies himself a rapper, and has...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
Sheriff Looking For Wagon
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your assistance in a recent theft of a decorative ornamental wooden wagon in the 600-block of CR 3375 in the Argo Community. Someone took the wagon between Jan 19 and 20. It was made from reclaimed barn wood and didn’t roll or turn. The wagon is a little over four feet long, two feet wide, and heavy enough, so it would have taken two people to lift it. The Sheriff’s Office asks for any information to call (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak to an investigator or deputy.
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
New Smith County Precinct 1 Constable appointed after former constable’s felony theft conviction
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court accepted the resignation of Former Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Curtis Traylor-Harris on Tuesday, and appointed his successor. Interim Precinct 1 Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. was appointed to the position. “I can’t think of a better qualified and well proven law enforcement officer to bring instant […]
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas infant at the focus of a statewide Amber Alert was found safe in North Carolina early Friday. According to Kemp Police, 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste, Jr. and his mother, Abigail Williams, were located at a bus station in Fayetteville, North Carolina around 2:00 a.m.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas
This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder
Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
