Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
Bucyrus man wanted by law enforcement
BUCYRUS—At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
No ties between suspect and victim of Dollar Tree murder: Police
Police say evidence shows there was no connection, relationship or previous ties between the suspect and victim of the Dollar Tree murder that happened earlier this month.
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
Wanted man in Eastmoor shooting arrested, charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. According to records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Dayveion Carroll was found and arrested Wednesday and will face charges of murder, criminal mischief […]
Kali Lewis, named City of Bucyrus Auditor
Crawford County Now received the following news release submitted by Bonnie Welsh:. BUCYRUS-Kali Lewis was sworn in today for the City of Bucyrus Auditor position. After a meeting of the Republican Central Committee meeting last night Kali Lewis has been appointed to serve the last year of Joyce Schifer’s term. She was sworn in on January 27, 2023 (today) in the Crawford County Common Plea courtroom by Judge Sean Leuthold.
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
Bucyrus man out on bond after being charged with murder
A Bucyrus man has been released on bond after being charged with murder in Crawford County Municipal Court. According to court records, Thomas Brown, 49, South Sandusky Avenue, was charged with murder on Monday. Sean Cassaro, 46, Bucyrus, died following a fight at 515 Tiffin St. in the early morning hours Sunday, the Bucyrus Police Department reported in a news release Tuesday.
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man Wednesday that they said is connected to a fatal shooting outside of Reynoldsburg bar in late December. Officers took 25-year-old Kennieyl Rice into custody and accused him of shooting Talando Whitmore on Dec. 17 outside of Putters Pub in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Rice […]
Minor Injuries Reported in Two Crashes on Wednesday
Information has been provided on two crashes that occurred this past Wednesday. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the first happened at around 10:45 Wednesday morning on Township Road 114 at State Route 53. Jacob Lemaster of Ada was driving southwest on 53 when he lost control of...
Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified
The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
Deputies search for pictured suspect’s ID
WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is in search of the pictured suspect. Authorities suspect that the pictured man, wearing the pink hat, may be involved in an ongoing fraud investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393 (Option 2)....
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
Columbus police launch homicide investigation after body found near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives have launched a homicide investigation after they found a body near Hilliard on Tuesday. According to police, detectives were searching for a missing person who was last seen a week ago in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m.
