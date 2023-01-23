Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
Can You Help Identify This Long-Tailed Texas Mystery Animal?
I caught something really weird on my driveway camera. This animal was caught crossing a driveway, traveling from underneath a car to underneath a truck in Lubbock, Texas. The area is on the outskirts of town and has been known to have possums, raccoons, foxes, skunks, and other small to midsized creatures. There are also quite a few feral cats and the odd pack of stray dogs. Let's just say that the area is just rural enough that some of these small varmints feel at home.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: English Newsom Cellars
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our ‘Sippin’ on the South Plains’ series will share more about English Newsom Cellars. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK. Find out more on Facebook: English Newsom Cellars.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
What Do You Do About Someone Junking Up Your Lubbock Neighborhood?
I have a few people around my neighborhood like this. I really don't fault these people. It often seems like something somewhat mental is happening. It's not like they have trash in their yards, they have things that to them are treasures. I've been the guy who saved everything. At...
everythinglubbock.com
Girl Scout Cookies are here!
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’t heard, the cookies are here. The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years strong. When you purchase a box of cookies, you are helping support Girl Scouts’ right here with their many passions and community services. Find a cookie booth: gs-strong.org/findcookies or just answer the door when they ring your doorbell.
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
Man in Lubbock suffers gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th Street and Avenue T. at 7:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the man had moderate injuries and police were continuing to investigate. This story is developing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: January 26th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: After a frigid morning low of 19 degrees, Thursday will be a calm, quiet, and chilly day with highs reaching the low to mid 40s, 44 degrees in Lubbock. Patchy black ice will be possible in areas where runoff from melting snow gathered.. Snowpack should be fully melted during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and northwesterly winds of just 5 to 10 mph.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 25th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds early and cold. Low of 17°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 42°. Winds NW→WSW 8-12 MPH. Another cold night is expected around the KLBK viewing...
‘Gals That Brunch’ bringing women together, building friendships on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — Gals That Brunch is a group that allows all South Plains women to join to make a new friend. Gals That Brunch is a “community within a community” and is all about creating friendships rather than networking. “It’s just meeting together and intentionally getting to know someone for the purpose of being […]
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag
Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there. On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
What Do Lubbock Prairie Dogs Do When It Snows?
During your commute this morning you might’ve noticed something different about the empty lots you usually pass. Not only were they probably covered in snow, but the little furry friends you typically spot were nowhere to be seen. I noticed this on my drive today when I passed a...
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Fire Rescue battles fire early Friday morning at apartments in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday, Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at District West apartments. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, LFR said in a statement just after 11:00 a.m. Friday. LFR said in its statement that crews were headed to...
everythinglubbock.com
Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength and Faith, a new book written by Tim Siegel
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tim Siegel has a new book, ‘Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength, and Faith.’ An inspiring story of his journey, and his son Luke’s journey. You can purchase this book at Lubbock United stores, Lubbock Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Support the foundation: Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
Comments / 0