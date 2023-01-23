Round Rock waterpark Kalahari Resorts to expand by ‘thousands’ of square feet
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock’s only waterpark is expanding, and it’ll be ready in time for the 2023 summer season.
Kalahari Resorts said on its website that the outdoor waterpark is being expanded, and by summer 2023, visitors will be able to enjoy “thousands of square feet worth of brand-new rides and attractions.”
The resort has an outdoor waterpark, indoor waterpark, and an adventure park.
The outdoor area currently includes a basketball pool, two swim-up bars and pools, and a kids area.
According to Kalahari’s website, the expansion will include:
- Bugs Burrow: a water-play area with nine slides just for kids
- Wave Action Rider: 900 winding feet of a new “not-so-lazy” river
- Thirsty Turtle: a new 1,100 square foot swim-up and walk-up bar for adults only
