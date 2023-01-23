Los Angeles is leading a national boom in catering to the ‘sober curious’. Lois Beckett gets an inside look at the scene – plus cocktail recipes. Brianda Gonzalez grew up in Avalon, a resort town on the island off the coast of Los Angeles that had 16 bars in a square mile. Her upbringing taught her about the ritual and conviviality of drinking culture, but also some of the drawbacks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO