Privée LA Luxury Concierge Services is Revolutionizing the World of Exclusive VIP Experiences
CEO and Founder of ultra exclusive Privée Luxury Concierge Services – Mojdeh Bahamin – is an experienced event planner that has accumulated vast knowledge of the VIP Services Industry working with high income and high value clients worldwide, who seek very specific services and tailored needs. Mojdeh...
The real-life version of 'Terminator': Scientists made a shapeshifting robot that "melts" to escape cages
A Lego-shaped shapeshifting robot can change from solid to liquid and re-form, squeeze into tight spaces, perform complex tasks and even escape cages.
Buzzfeed shares leap after announcing partnership for AI-generated content
The S&P 500's strong start to 2023 continued this past week as another key indicator suggested inflation continues to trend steadily lower. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index gained 5% in December, down from a 5.5% increase in November and below economist estimates of a 5.5% gain. Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 4.4% in December, in-line with economist estimates. ...
Liquor stores are so 2019. Welcome to the age of the non-alcoholic bottle shop
Los Angeles is leading a national boom in catering to the ‘sober curious’. Lois Beckett gets an inside look at the scene – plus cocktail recipes. Brianda Gonzalez grew up in Avalon, a resort town on the island off the coast of Los Angeles that had 16 bars in a square mile. Her upbringing taught her about the ritual and conviviality of drinking culture, but also some of the drawbacks.
