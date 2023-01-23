Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The SAPD arrested three murder suspects
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a male adult, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, was driven to a local hospital by his friend. The friend disclosed to medical staff that an additional shooting victim was in a vehicle in the area of 2100 S. Main Street.
Westminster Police searching for a hit and run driver who struck a child on a scooter
On Friday January 27, 2023, at approximately 8:37 AM, officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to Milan St., North of Westminster Blvd. regarding a traffic accident. Upon arrival officers learned a 12 year old student (who was riding an electronic scooter) and a small Grey SUV (style vehicle) were...
Newport Beach Police Aid Costa Mesa Police in Arrest That Nets 30,00 Fentanyl Pills
On Wednesday evening, January 25, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation, but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. According to the Costa Mesa Police, during the pursuit...
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana this afternoon
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 2:29 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 900 N. Main Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian, a male adult, approximately 30...
The Anaheim Police found a dead man who may have been murdered
The Anaheim Police Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance related to a homicide. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 7:21 a.m., officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded to the reports of a subject down on East Street south of State Route 91. The victim was transported to...
Irvine copper pipe thief busted again
On Thursday, Brian Pickett, 43, of Irvine, was arrested by Irvine police officers after burglarizing a building and stealing copper piping in the Great Park area. Pickett has been arrested multiple times in the same area for similar crimes. The Irvine Police Department appreciates the alert resident who recognized Pickett...
A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store
On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
15K rainbow Fentanyl pills and ten pounds of meth seized by the OC Sheriff in North O.C.
The OC Sheriff South Narcotics Team made a significant seizure of narcotics after an extensive investigation into a suspect believed to be involved in the distribution of large amounts of narcotics. Investigators recently executed search warrants at two locations in North Orange County that resulted in the seizure of two...
Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
Garden Grove partners with Fountain Valley, Westminster to open navigation center in Garden Grove
In an effort to address homelessness in the Central Service Planning Area, established by the County of Orange Continuum of Care, the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster, will open a local navigation center for emergency shelter rehabilitation and operations to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. The Central Cities Navigation Center, anticipated to open this fall, will be located at 13871 West Street in Garden Grove.
Santa Ana permitted events and street closures set for Jan. 26 – Feb. 4
Santa Ana Boulevard between Mortimer and Lacy streets. Loud nighttime work as early as 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Full closure 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Closure will be in place 24 hours a day for the next six weeks. Full Intersection Closure at 19th and Greenleaf...
The SAPD commits to advancing more women in policing
The Santa Ana Police Department is proud to announce its commitment and official pledge to the 30X30 Initiative – Advancing Women in Policing. The 30X30 Initiative is a nationwide initiative to advance women in policing. The ultimate goal is to increase the representation of women in police to 30% by the year 2030 and to ensure policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 28, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 28, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop well below average for...
Amtrak to Resume Weekend Passenger Service Through San Clemente
As the work to stabilize the railway in south San Clemente continues, commuter train service aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is scheduled to resume weekend service between Orange County and San Diego starting on Feb. 4, Amtrak announced this week. Passenger rail operations between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and...
Upcoming events: St. Isidore Historical Plaza Garage Sale on Jan. 28
Drop by the Plaza on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be all kinds of items for sale in the Hall and on the patio at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. Find vintage and gently-used treasures!. All proceeds will go towards the support of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. St. Isidore Historical...
Surf City Marathon presented by 361° announces partnership with The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel
The Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° and Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel today announced a renewed partnership as the “Official Headquarter Hotel” for the 2023 marathon. The 27th running of Southern California’s premier oceanfront road race returns to Huntington Beach the weekend of February 3-5, 2023 and annually attracts more than 15,000 runners.
Reata Glen Resident Organizes Donation Drive for Military Families
Becky Mauger lives in a retirement community, but that doesn’t mean she’s resting on her laurels. Mauger and other residents at Reata Glen have been busy collecting donations that they will give to military families in need on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Andrew’s by the Sea United Methodist Church in San Clemente during a baby shower-themed event.
Newport Beach City Council Holds Special Planning Session Saturday, Jan. 28
The Newport Beach City Council has called for a special meeting on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. that will serve as a Planning Session to discuss current and upcoming city business and projects. The meeting will be held on the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Dr. The City...
WAKE UP! Newport Meeting Hosts Tourism Update with Visit Newport Beach CEO Gary Sherwin Feb. 2
WAKE UP! Newport, a monthly event hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, presents a Tourism Update on Thursday, Feb. 2 with Gary Sherwin, President and CEO of Newport Beach & Co. and Visit Newport Beach. Sherwin will talk about current trends in travel and tourism plus the economic...
City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
