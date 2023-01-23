Read full article on original website
Buzzfeed shares leap after announcing partnership for AI-generated content
The S&P 500's strong start to 2023 continued this past week as another key indicator suggested inflation continues to trend steadily lower. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index gained 5% in December, down from a 5.5% increase in November and below economist estimates of a 5.5% gain. Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 4.4% in December, in-line with economist estimates. ...
Privée LA Luxury Concierge Services is Revolutionizing the World of Exclusive VIP Experiences
CEO and Founder of ultra exclusive Privée Luxury Concierge Services – Mojdeh Bahamin – is an experienced event planner that has accumulated vast knowledge of the VIP Services Industry working with high income and high value clients worldwide, who seek very specific services and tailored needs. Mojdeh...
Empowering the Next Generation: San Diego Entrepreneur Offers Free Online Plumbing Course to Address Job Shortage
In today’s job market, finding a good-paying blue-collar job can be a challenge, especially in the field of plumbing. However, one San Diego-based entrepreneur is doing something different to help. Edy Cartagena, the 23-year-old founder and CEO of E-Drains, has developed a free online course to teach college students and unemployed individuals the skills they need to become plumbers.
