In today’s job market, finding a good-paying blue-collar job can be a challenge, especially in the field of plumbing. However, one San Diego-based entrepreneur is doing something different to help. Edy Cartagena, the 23-year-old founder and CEO of E-Drains, has developed a free online course to teach college students and unemployed individuals the skills they need to become plumbers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO