Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Nick Fuentes Twitter account suspended less than 24 hours after reinstatement
Twitter has suspended the account of white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes less than 24 hours after his reinstatement on the platform. Fuentes posted a picture of his suspended account on Telegram on Wednesday morning, with the caption, “Well it was fun while it lasted.” The 24-year-old leader of the “America First” movement had…
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest
Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Fact Check: Elon Musk 'Suing the Pants Off' Kathy Griffin, Article Says
A viral post on Facebook suggested Elon Musk and Kathy Griffin may be taking their clash from Twitter to the courts. But is all as it first looks?
Twitter's landlord sues after Elon Musk allegedly stops paying millions in rent at SF headquarters
Twitter's landlord in SF accused the company of skipping out on rent since December. The rent amounted to roughly $3.4 million each month in December and January. It's the latest landlord scuffle for Twitter, which was sued in the UK by King Charles III's firm. The landlord of Twitter's headquarters...
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
