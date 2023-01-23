ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

What’s next as plans for Oakwood commercial development hit snag

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0IbX_0kOPCqo400
A proposed multi-use development, including commercial establishments and 40 townhomes, could be built on this busy corner in Oakwood not far from Interstate 985's Exit 16. - photo by Jeff Gill

Plans for a commercial development at a busy Oakwood intersection have hit a snag as a key tenant has withdrawn from the project.

“The medical user originally looking at this site has decided to not proceed at this time, requiring Eden Rock to amend its site plan in a way that does not lock in a medical center as the primary use,” said Ethan Underwood, a Cumming lawyer representing the developer, Eden Rock Real Estate Partners LLC.

The name of the medical provider hasn’t been disclosed since the project was introduced in May 2022, with Underwood saying at one point, “Everything is confidential at the moment.”

“This change, as well as the removal of residential uses from the project, prompted the city to suggest” a commercial zoning other than the planned commercial development Eden Rock was seeking, he said in a recent email.

So, “Eden Rock withdrew its PCD application so that it can start with a fresh canvas and work with the city to develop this important corner,” Underwood said.

The developer had planned to start construction in mid-2023 on the site at Winder and Atlanta highways, across from Chick-fil-A restaurant and Walgreens pharmacy.

Initial plans called for a two-story, 50,000-square-foot commercial building, another 5,000-square-foot retail building and 40 townhomes.

The plan for townhomes was removed in December in favor of a strictly commercial development — one that included the medical provider, a couple of potential restaurants and a two-story, 89,600-square-foot self-storage building.

“The city was more interested in seeing a 100% commercial development,” Underwood said at the time.

Another commercial development is being planned off Winder Highway/Ga. 53 across from Chick-fil-A and the Publix-anchored Robson Crossing shopping center. It also could include restaurants.

That developer, Halpern Enterprises Inc., was seeking to waive a requirement for interparcel access with Eden Rock’s development on its property. Oakwood City Council denied the request in October.

