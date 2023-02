Janus Funds - 10 Best Janus Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Janus Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Janus Henderson Overseas Inst JAIGX A+ (C+) Janus Henderson Overseas A JDIAX A+ (C+) Janus Henderson European Focus A HFEAX A (C+) Janus Henderson Glb Life Sciences A JFNAX A- (C+) Janus Henderson Money Market T JAMXX B+ (A+) Janus Henderson Govt Mny Mkt T JAGXX B+ (A+) Janus Henderson Glb Select A JORAX B+ (C) Janus Henderson Mid Cp Val Inst JAMVX B (C) Janus Henderson Contrarian A JCNAX B (C) Janus Henderson Abs Rtn Inc Opp A JUCAX B (B+)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Janus mutual funds (listed above) are rated highest by TheStreet Ratings' model.

