Top-Rated Franklin Templeton Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E FQTEX A+ (C+) WA Select Tax Free Reserves Inv LTFXX A+ (A+) WA Inst Liquid Reserves Inst CILXX A+ (A-) BrandywineGLOBAL Dyn US LC Val IS LMBGX A+ (C+) Franklin MicroCap Value A FRMCX A+ (C) WA Inst Govt Reserves Inst INGXX A (A) WA Inst US Treas Reserves Inst CIIXX A (A) ClearBridge Value A LGVAX A (C) BrandywineGLOBAL Dvsf US LC Val A LBWAX A- (C+) ClearBridge Sustain Leaders A CLSUX A- (C+)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Franklin Templeton mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best Mutual Funds For 2023

Mutual Fund Center