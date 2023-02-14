Invesco Oppenheimer Funds - 10 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Invesco Oppenheimer Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Invesco Balanced Risk Com Str A BRCAX A+ (B-) Invesco Short Term Muni A ORSTX A+ (A-) Invesco Premier Portfolio Inst IPPXX A+ (A-) Invesco Liquid Assets CshMgt LPMXX A+ (A-) Invesco VI Equity and Income II UEIIX A+ (B-) Invesco Premier US Gv Mny Port Inst IUGXX A+ (A-) Invesco Tax Free Cash Rsv Pvt TRCXX A+ (A+) Invesco Trs Obligations Prvt TXPXX A (A+) Invesco Comstock A ACSTX A (C) Invesco Gov and Agency Pvt GPVXX A (A)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Invesco Oppenheimer mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

