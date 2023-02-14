Open in App
TheStreet

Invesco Oppenheimer Funds - 10 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Mutual Funds

By TheStreet Ratings,

12 days ago

Top-Rated Invesco Oppenheimer Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

  1. Invesco Balanced Risk Com Str A BRCAX A+ (B-)
  2. Invesco Short Term Muni A ORSTX A+ (A-)
  3. Invesco Premier Portfolio Inst IPPXX A+ (A-)
  4. Invesco Liquid Assets CshMgt LPMXX A+ (A-)
  5. Invesco VI Equity and Income II UEIIX A+ (B-)
  6. Invesco Premier US Gv Mny Port Inst IUGXX A+ (A-)
  7. Invesco Tax Free Cash Rsv Pvt TRCXX A+ (A+)
  8. Invesco Trs Obligations Prvt TXPXX A (A+)
  9. Invesco Comstock A ACSTX A (C)
  10. Invesco Gov and Agency Pvt GPVXX A (A)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Invesco Oppenheimer mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best Mutual Funds For 2023

Mutual Fund Center

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy