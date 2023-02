Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Vanguard Municipal Money Mkt Inv VMSXX A+ (A+) Vanguard NY Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VYFXX A+ (A+) Vanguard Market Neutral Fund Inv VMNFX A+ (B+) Vanguard Commodity Strategy VCMDX A+ (C+) Vanguard HealthCare Index Adm VHCIX A+ (B-) Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Inv VGPMX A+ (C+) Vanguard Global ESG Select Stk Inv VEIGX A+ (C+) Vanguard CA Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VCTXX A+ (A+) Vanguard Cash Reserves Fdl MM Adm VMRXX A+ (A) Vanguard Treas MM Inv VUSXX A+ (A)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.

The 10 Vanguard mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best Mutual Funds For 2023

Mutual Fund Center