ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack

By Logan Schiciano, Medill News Service
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The man photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi 's office on Jan. 6 was found guilty Monday on all eight counts for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSOpK_0kOOVkUq00
Richard Bennett speaks with reporters Monday outside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., after he was found guilty on all eight counts related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Photo by Logan Schiciano/ Medill News Service

A Washington, D.C. jury reached that verdict in the trial of Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who brought a stun gun with him to the Capitol on Jan. 6, stole an envelope from a Pelosi-aide's desk and left a letter for the former speaker that said, "Hey Nancy, Bigo was here, you biotch."

Barnett, who testified in his defense last week, said he was pushed into the Capitol and unknowingly entered Pelosi's office searching for a bathroom.

He claimed he took the envelope because it had his blood on it, and that he only intended to use the stun gun for defensive purposes.

Immediately after the verdict was read court, Barnett said he was "absolutely not" given a fair trial.

"I think the venue should've been changed. This is not a jury of my peers. I don't agree with the decision, but I do appreciate the process. We're surely gonna appeal," Barnett said.

The Arkansas man was convicted of civil disorder for impeding Metropolitan Police Department officer Terrence Craig in the Capitol Rotunda. The officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows Barnett yelling profanity and demanding Craig retrieve his flag, which Barnett said he left in Pelosi's office.

"I'm gonna make it real bad if you don't get my flag," Barnett said to Craig on Jan. 6 "I'm gonna call 'em in."

The civil disorder charge was added about a month ago. Before the trial, the defense called the charge an "11th-hour surprise" and asked for it to be dismissed.

"It put us on our back," Joseph McBride, Barnett's lead attorney, said Monday. "After two years, no fact changed in this trial and they put this charge in there that entirely changed our defensive strategy in this case.

"We believe we have very strong chances on appeal given the nature of everything I just said about that charge and the indictment."

Barnett also was convicted on three additional felony charges and four misdemeanors. The charges included disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon; theft of government property; and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Assistant U.S Attorney Michael Gordon explained in his closing argument why Barnett's actions were more consequential than the photograph that made him famous.

"He's not here because he put his feet on the desk. We're not here because he stole an envelope. Although that's part of the charged crime. We're here because on Jan. 6, the defendant committed eight different federal crimes," Gordon said.

"The defendant says he has regrets. But he's not regretful about entering the Capitol. He's not regretful that he personally participated in an effort to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and that his actions for a time did so. In the end, the good guys won. But he did exactly what he set out to do," he said.

The jury reached verdict after just over two hours of deliberation.

Barnett said he plans to return to Arkansas to spend time with his family and dogs before his sentencing May 3.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 28

Benjamin Settles
4d ago

What ever you get you deserve it because you knew better then to follow Trump orders. Know look we’re Trump is and we’re you’re going. I hope 20 years!

Reply(2)
11
Norge Starr
3d ago

35 years in Leavenworth Kansas Military prison onTreason and destruction of Government property. Set the bar appropriately Judge!

Reply(2)
8
Lynn
3d ago

If you are willing to do the crimes, don't whine when given your time.... guilty....appeal denied.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Congressman Rushed To Hospital

A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.
TheDailyBeast

3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Three active-duty Marines have been hit with federal misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters. After one of them posted photographs from Jan. 6 to his Instagram page with the caption, “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” FBI agents matched images of USMC members Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate inside the Capitol building with their official military ID photos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Hellonen, his detachment’s March 2018 “Student of the Month,” was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the filing states. Coomer, who the feds say expressed support for the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized extremist collective aiming to foment a second Civil War, was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to the filing, which does not identify Abate’s most recent duty station.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump claims Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ for ‘no reason’

Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.During his remarks, the former president referenced Babbitt, a right-wing demonstrator who was shot and killed by police during January 6 as she attempted to climb through a window into the Capitol, and the recent arrest of Babbitt’s mother at a January...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy