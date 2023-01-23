Fetus found in shallow grave after witnesses report suspicious people coming from woods, police say

The body of what appears to be a small human fetus was found in a shallow grave Sunday in Brenham, a city in east-central Texas, police confirmed Monday morning.

Brenham police told ABC13 their investigation is "progressing," and they aren't asking for the public's assistance now.

Suspicious behavior from two people, a male and female believed to be teenagers and carrying a shovel, coming from the woods at Hohlt Park is what the Brenham Police Department said prompted witnesses to call them.

Officers arrived at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday at 2425 North Park St., where they spoke with the witnesses about what they saw.

Police said they searched the area and found the dead fetus' body in the grave.

Darrylidrea Roper lives across the road from the park. She said a police officer approached her and her sister while they were canvassing the area to see if they'd seen anyone carrying a shovel.

"We've never seen anything like that," Roper explained. "We saw a lot of police trucks."

Officers called detectives and investigators to the scene to collect and process evidence.

The fetus was sent to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.