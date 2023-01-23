ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Fetus found in shallow grave after witnesses report suspicious people coming from woods, police say

By Chaz Miller via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcCdw_0kOLnXya00

The body of what appears to be a small human fetus was found in a shallow grave Sunday in Brenham, a city in east-central Texas, police confirmed Monday morning.

Brenham police told ABC13 their investigation is "progressing," and they aren't asking for the public's assistance now.

Suspicious behavior from two people, a male and female believed to be teenagers and carrying a shovel, coming from the woods at Hohlt Park is what the Brenham Police Department said prompted witnesses to call them.

Officers arrived at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday at 2425 North Park St., where they spoke with the witnesses about what they saw.

Police said they searched the area and found the dead fetus' body in the grave.

Darrylidrea Roper lives across the road from the park. She said a police officer approached her and her sister while they were canvassing the area to see if they'd seen anyone carrying a shovel.

"We've never seen anything like that," Roper explained. "We saw a lot of police trucks."

Officers called detectives and investigators to the scene to collect and process evidence.

The fetus was sent to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT

A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
BRENHAM, TX
wufe967.com

Texas authorities find small human fetus in shallow grave

Texas authorities were investigating a small human fetus that was found in a shallow grave over the weekend. Officers with the Brenham Police Department were called Sunday afternoon Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity, Fox Houston reported. The officers met with witnesses who said they...
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

Three killed in fiery wreck during pursuit in Milam County

UPDATE: We now know the names of the the names of the three people who died in a fiery crash in Milam County. A 2015 Dodge Challenger drove by 19-year-old Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, of Cameron, was speeding going southbound on US 190. According to DPS, the car was attempting to...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY

A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MONDAY

A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

Two people were arrested Sunday in separate incidents on Assault Charges. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 2900 block of Wood Ridge Blvd. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, he made contact with Cody James Gerstung, 28 of Missouri, who appeared out of breath and sweating. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the other party in the disturbance, who had visible marks to his face and neck, as well as bruising. After investigation, Gerstung was taken into custody for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
Navasota Examiner

Navasota woman electrocuted

A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
NAVASOTA, TX
People

Pilot Uninjured After Clipping Top of 18-Wheeler While Making Emergency Landing on Texas Highway

The pilot clipped an 18-wheeler, hit a barrier, and had their plane catch fire, all without reporting an injury, according to authorities A pilot survived a close call over the weekend after making an emergency landing on a busy highway in Texas. Per the Texas Department of Safety, the single-engine airplane crashed on the northbound side of SH-99 late Sunday morning. The aircraft clipped an 18-wheeler as it made its landing, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. The plane then hit a barrier and caught fire on...
TOMBALL, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Names Newest Elementary Schools after Former Educators

KATY, TX [January 23, 2022] – Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools will soon proudly display the names of four former educators and District leaders. David and Terri Youngblood were approved as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46. The Youngbloods have been...
KATY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy