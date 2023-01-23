One Player From Every Team Who Could Be Dealt At NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is on February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. and all thirty teams have at least one player that could wind up being on the move.

A total of 20 trades were made during the 2021-22 NBA season ahead of the trade deadline and a total of 69 players were involved in said trades, not including draft picks and the rights to foreign players that were dealt.

There was quite a bit of action at the trade deadline a season ago with names like CJ McCollum, Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingis, Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Simmons and James Harden being on the move, but there are quite a few question marks entering this year’s trade season.

Very few star-like players like those mentioned above are being mentioned in trade conversations around the league, but this could absolutely change very quickly, as Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingis and Tyrese Haliburton were all traded out of nowhere.

A lot of focus around the league is not only on Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns , but what teams on the brink of collapse in the Eastern Conference will potentially do.

The Chicago Bulls , Toronto Raptors , Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are four teams in the East who could very much control this trade deadline, especially the Bulls and Raptors given that there have been some rumors about them looking to “sell” in the coming weeks.

The great thing about this NBA season is that there truly are no “sellers” right now, as every team other than the Houston Rockets , San Antonio Spurs , Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets seem capable of making a playoff push and/or a push for the Play-In Tournament.

The talent gap across the league has slimmed down tremendously, which has made for some amazing basketball being played this season.

This year’s trade deadline may be calmer than usual or it may just be one of the craziest ones we have seen yet! With that said, let’s take a look at all 30 teams in the NBA and one player on their roster who could be on the move at this season’s trade deadline.

Atlanta Hawks - F John Collins

It is a good thing we are starting off with the Atlanta Hawks because as mentioned earlier, they are a team that many around the league are watching. Not only are there questions about this team’s front-office and head coach Nate McMillan past this season, but stars like Trae Young and Dejounte Murray could potentially become available in the offseason should Atlanta fail to make the playoffs or lose in the first-round again.

Last season, John Collins voiced his frustrations with the Hawks and after trade rumors surrounded him heading into the offseason, Collins once again finds himself as a prime trade target and there is a lot of momentum picking up in trade talks for him right now.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein , the Hawks have granted Collins and his agent permission to seek a trade out of Atlanta and there are quite a few teams like the Utah Jazz , Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets who could utilize his services at the power forward position right away.

The chances of John Collins being dealt are favorable right now and should he be dealt, it will be interesting to see what Atlanta brings back in return, whether it is more key talents for them to make a playoff push or future assets and draft picks to begin a soft rebuild.

Boston Celtics - G Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly the best team in the NBA right now and they have been all season long with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown cementing themselves as the best two-way duo in the league.

As a whole, this year’s Celtics team is deeper than the one that lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and the offseason addition of Malcolm Brogdon has provided this team with everything they have wanted in the backcourt next to Marcus Smart.

However, Brogdon’s arrival has also resulted in Payton Pritchard’s role with the franchise decreasing drastically and if Boston is to make a move, it seems like Pritchard is one of their only moveable assets.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, several teams have trade interest in Pritchard ahead of the trade deadline, one of which being the Warriors. Robb did note though that the Celtics have shown no interest in moving the guard to this point though given that he can provide much-needed depth in the event that one of their guards in Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon or Derrick White go down with an injury.

While he is only in his third NBA season and has not played much, the 24-year-old guard was an experienced college player at Oregon and can immediately provide sturdy shooting depth for another’s team backcourt if he was to be traded.

Brooklyn Nets - G/F Joe Harris

With Kevin Durant out due to a right MCL injury, the Brooklyn Nets have struggled slightly. This team has the makings of being a title contender at full-strength, but it still seems like the Nets are missing something.

The emergence of Nic Claxton at the center position has been massive for this franchise and while Ben Simmons has struggled offensively this season, he has played his role well alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The question for Brooklyn is whether or not they will look to move either Joe Harris or Seth Curry, two of their better three-point shooting threats.

There is always a market for sharpshooters like Harris and Curry and if the Nets budge on a trade involving Joe Harris, something they have been unwilling to do since the offseason, then they could immediately open up at least $18.6 million to play around with, possibly enough to bring in another key contributor that increases their championship odds.

Coming off a couple of ankle surgeries last season, Harris has struggled this season, averaging just 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range, his lowest outside shooting percentage since the 2016-17 season.

Charlotte Hornets - F Kelly Oubre Jr.

Nothing has gone right for the Charlotte Hornets from injuries to off-the-court drama surrounding key talents from this past offseason. The Hornets would need a miracle at this point to make the postseason, which is why they must turn their attention towards building for the future.

Obviously focusing on the 2023 NBA Draft and potentially ending up with the first overall pick to take Victor Wembanyama would be franchise-altering in a good way, but the Hornets could very much look to “sell high” on a bunch of players on their roster not named LaMelo Ball.

Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are both veteran players Charlotte should have no problem at least taking calls on for the time being, as is Kelly Ourbe Jr., who has not played since December 29 due to undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.

Prior to this injury, Oubre had been having a stellar season, averaging a career-high 20.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor. Being a burst of scoring off-the-bench, Kelly Oubre Jr. is a player some playoff contending teams have been monitoring in past weeks as a player they could potentially get for a discount given that he is currently injured.

Chicago Bulls - G Alex Caruso

Back in the middle of December, sources told Fastbreak on FanNation that the Chicago Bulls were evaluating all of their options in terms of what to do at the trade deadline this season, some options involving starting over and possibly trading their stars in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Since then, the Bulls have shown signs of improvement on the floor and they have now worked their way into the Play-In Tournament picture with a chance to jump into the Top-6 of the Eastern Conference standings if they can piece together a couple winning weeks in a row.

It no longer seems like the Bulls are having thoughts of going through a rebuild and instead, they could wind up looking to buy talent at the trade deadline. Coby White, Patrick Williams, Derrick Jones Jr. and Andre Drummond are some names the team could look to deal to add value to their roster and if they want to go “big game hunting,” Alex Caruso is certainly a player that could net them high value in return.

There is a demand for players like Caruso on the trade market right now, especially since he is regarded as one of the better perimeter defending guards in this league. However, according to league sources, the Bulls have told multiple teams who have called and inquired about Alex Caruso that he is not available in trade discussion at this time.

Cleveland Cavaliers - G/F Caris LeVert

While they are a young team, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown tremendous growth this season and a lot of that is because of the impact Donovan Mitchell has had on this franchise.

The Cavaliers are right behind the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference right now and they are going to be a problem for other teams in this league for quite some time given that their “core four” of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are all under contract through the 2024-25 season.

President of basketball operations Koby Altman and Cleveland’s front-office are extremely smart, which is why they are taking a laid back approach to the trade deadline, simply inquiring about value and getting a feel for who and what kind of players will be available around the league.

Cleveland certainly has the capability to make a move involving Caris LeVert at this year’s deadline, especially since he is on an expiring contract, but there is no need for the Cavaliers to force a move. In a recent episode of The Fast Break Podcast , Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com made this very point, stating that while there is interest in improving their wing position, the Cavs are comfortable with the idea of moving forward with what they currently have.

Dallas Mavericks - G/F Tim Hardaway Jr.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks made a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, but it was clear that they needed to get Doncic some help after they lost in five games to the Warriors. As a result, they went out and added big man Christian Wood in the offseason and he has fit in perfectly alongside Doncic.

Now, the question for the Mavericks becomes whether or not they believe their defense is good enough to beat any team in the Western Conference come playoff time and if Dallas looks to make a move, it only makes sense that Tim Hardaway Jr. would be the player they look to trade.

Hardaway Jr. still has two more years left on his contract past this season with the value of his contract decreasing each year and there is always interest around the league in adding experienced shooting depth at the wing position.

The Cavaliers are actually a team that has shown interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and there have been trade conversations between the two teams, but it does not seem like there is a lot of traction there. With Davis Bertans and Dwight Powell not holding much trade value, it seems like the only way the Mavericks could improve their roster right now is by moving Hardaway.

Denver Nuggets - G Ish Smith

Being the top team in the Western Conference right now, the Denver Nuggets really don’t have any needs as a franchise. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are both healthy again and back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic has elevated his play once again and could be on a collision course with his third consecutive MVP award.

The Nuggets are a real title contender this season and their offseason addition of Kentavious Cladwell-Pope has fit in very well out on the perimeter. Their other offseason addition from the same trade in Ish Smith though has not played much and is nothing more than a veteran presence for the youth of this team on the bench.

Smith is a great veteran for the Nuggets to have in their locker room and it is unlikely that they will trade him, but if Denver looks to make a move, Smith’s $4.7 million contract could be moved with a draft pick to add a more versatile contributor. However, it is unlikely that this happens, as Denver is very pleased with where they are ahead of the trade deadline,

Detroit Pistons - F Bojan Bogdanovic

What will the Detroit Pistons do at the trade deadline? With Cade Cunningham being out for the season, this year is all about development for this young Pistons franchise and the 2023 NBA Draft is circled on this front-office’s whiteboard.

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have been two great rookie additions for this team and moving forward, the Pistons have a lot of potential to grow into a threat in the Eastern Conference. The decisions they need to make not only revolve around veterans like Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, but Bojan Bogdanovic, who the team acquired this past offseason for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee and cash considerations.

Bogdanovic signed a two-year, $39.1 million extension with Detroit at the start of this season, but the team could still look to deal him with numerous suitors out there for the veteran. If the Pistons can get two first-round picks from a team for Bojan Bogdanovic, a trade could very much develop right at the trade deadline.

Right now though, the Pistons are comfortable with the idea of keeping the veteran forward heading into next season and having him be a key leader alongside the young core of this team.

Golden State Warriors - C James Wiseman

The defending NBA champions have not been great this season, but they have still proven to show up in big games. The Golden State Warriors core group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole is still better than anyone else’s in this league and come playoff time, they will once again be heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals.

President of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers has not been afraid to voice his opinion of developing this team’s young core while contending for a title at the same time and this does appear to be the mindset the Warriors continue to have.

Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and James Wiseman are the future for this organization and Golden State is not ready to give up on them just yet. With that said though, Wiseman could be the path to the Warriors adding another key contributor and if there is one player on this roster that makes sense to move in a trade right now, it is Wiseman given that his development has been shaky.

James Wiseman has had trouble remaining healthy and after being sent to the G League early on this season, he still has a lot of work to do in order to make an impact on this franchise. Set to enter the final year of his rookie deal after this season, Wiseman’s future with the Warriors is certainly going to be questionable heading into the trade deadline and heading into the 2023-24 season should he remain on this roster.

Houston Rockets - G Eric Gordon

Once again having a rebuilding and learning season, the Houston Rockets have continued to learn a lot about their young core. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are both still growing and second-year center Alperen Sengun has been putting together a fantastic season, proving that he has been one of the league’s most improved prospects.

The Rockets still have a steep learning curve to get over though and their rebuild will continue into the offseason. At the trade deadline though, general manager Rafael Stone and this front-office will be looking to continue gathering assets for the future and veteran guard Eric Gordon remains a key trade asset on their roster.

Gordon, 34, has been on the trade block ever since the team dealt James Harden and while they have asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Gordon, it does seem like the Rockets will be willing to budge on a deal at this trade deadline.

There is a belief around the league that a younger talent on a smaller contract and a couple of second-round picks may be able to get a deal done for Eric Gordon, especially if he remains on the Rockets’ roster heading into February 9.



Indiana Pacers - C Myles Turner

In the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers have been a pleasant surprise with young, emerging stars in Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin leading the way for this franchise.

The future is very bright for Indiana and while Myles Turner finds himself being brought up in trade deadline discussions for what seems like the fourth consecutive season, the Pacers have shown no willingness to trade him.

The Pacers would like to keep Turner long-term, whether that be via an extension or with a new contract once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer, and it is much more likely that Indiana will look to talk trades involving the likes of Goga Bitadze and Chris Duarte instead.

Los Angeles Clippers - G Luke Kennard

Entering the year as a title threat in the eyes of many across the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers have struggled to find consistency simply because their rotations on a nightly basis are constantly shifting due to injuries and load management.

None of their players have played in all of their games this season and both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have missed at least a third of the season to this point.

When at full-strength, Los Angeles is definitely a solid, experienced group that has the potential to go on a run come playoff time, but they still lack playmaking and there are areas in which the Clippers would like to expand their roster, primarily in the backcourt at the point guard position and possibly adding another key big man behind Ivica Zubac in the frontcourt.

It does not appear that Los Angeles will be willing to talk about dealing Norman Powell or Marcus Morris Sr. at this time, which means Luke Kennard could be their path to acquiring another key veteran like Mike Conley, a guard in which the Clippers have rumored interest in .

Los Angeles Lakers - G Patrick Beverley

Ever since they traded for Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers have been doomed for failure. This is not necessarily Westbrook’s fault though, as he just simply does not fit in alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James given the style of play of all three stars.

The Lakers’ front-office has not made the best moves following their 2020 championship in the NBA Bubble and as a result, they are severely limited in terms of moves they can make at this deadline.

Sure, it is possible that they could deal Westbrook and open up an avenue to acquiring another star right away, but there is very little interest in Russell Westbrook around the league right now and the teams that would be willing to take on his contract do not have assets that would bring a more positive impact to Los Angeles than the impact Westbrook has had coming off-the-bench.

This leaves the Lakers with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 that they can deal, as well as Kendrick Nunn and veteran Patrick Beverley, who is making $13 million this season. His salary combined with Nunn’s $5.2 million this season gives the Lakers an $18.2 million outgoing salary cushion to try and do something with, a scenario that makes the most sense for this organization if they are to make a move at the trade deadline this season.

Memphis Grizzlies - G/F Danny Green

The young core of the Memphis Grizzlies consisting of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane is one that will surely contend in the Western Conference for many years to come and the Grizzlies have more young talents that are continuing to grow and get better each and every game.

Memphis has made all the right moves through the years, yet it still seems like they are one piece away from being the team to beat in this league.

Whether or not they can get this kind of player at the trade deadline or in the offseason is a whole separate question to be answered, but in any trade scenario, they would most likely have to part ways with Dillon Brooks to get said talent.

In terms of this trade deadline, the only path to the Grizzlies adding another key talent would be to move Danny Green’s $10 million contract. However, Memphis is not interested in moving Green right now as he trends towards making his season debut within the next month, sources say.

Miami Heat - G/F Duncan Robinson

What is happening with the Miami Heat ?

After making the NBA Finals in 2020 and coming within one game of the NBA Finals a season ago, the Heat have taken a major step back this season and do not look like the same top-tier threat in the Eastern Conference that we are used to seeing them be.

The inconsistency of Miami’s bench has hurt their chances to succeed and it now seems like Duncan Robinson’s time with the Heat could be coming to an end after he signed a five-year, $90 million deal last year.

Robinson’s role has decreased tremendously with Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo seeing more minutes and making $16.9 million this season, Duncan Robinson could be packaged with a draft pick at the deadline in order for Miami to add another key talent that would immediately help them make a real playoff push.

Milwaukee Bucks - G Grayson Allen

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in prime position to contend for another title this season pending their health, as Khris Middleton continues to be a question mark this season given his recent injury history.

The Bucks are one of the top defensive teams in the league, they are a top rebounding team and they can be a strong bench scoring team at times with Bobby Portis, Joe Ingles and Pat Connaughton all being key secondary contributors.

After drafting MarJon Beauchamp and having an abundance of talent out on the perimeter/wing, the Bucks seem to be willing to deal Grayson Allen for the right price and that price could very much lead them to a trade for Jae Crowder, a veteran forward that the team has been targeting since the start of the season.

All indications point towards the Bucks pushing for a Crowder trade within the next few weeks and if they are able to get a deal done, it seems likely that Allen would be the player they look to move, especially since he is making $8.5 million this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves - G D’Angelo Russell

Trading for Rudy Gobert this past offseason is beginning to look like a big mistake for the Minnesota Timberwolves and with them not having any real draft assets moving forward, now may be the time that this front-office looks to reset a little bit.

Karl-Anthony Towns being injured has not helped things in Minnesota and while he has been solid at times, D’Angelo Russell’s fit has always been in question.

Russell is in the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, which is why the Timberwolves view him as a moveable asset. What they could get for him in the open market though is a mystery simply because there is not much interest in the 26-year-old guard, especially since he is making $31.3 million this year.

If Minnesota is willing to give up another asset like Jaden McDaniels or recent first-round pick Wendell Moore Jr. along with D’Angelo Russell, they could potentially add a better fitting key talent alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

New Orleans Pelicans - G Devonte’ Graham

We saw glimpses of how special the New Orleans Pelicans could be last season and now this season, they have really taken that next step as a franchise. Their core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum may just be the best scoring trio in the league when healthy and the Pelicans have an abundance of depth with key talents like Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr.

Signing a four-year, $47 million deal with the Pelicans ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, Devonte’ Graham has not been bad for New Orleans, but his role is slim right now and it is hard to envision that Graham will hold a larger role than Alvarado coming off-the-bench moving forward.

The Pelicans really do no need to make a move, but executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin is always look to stay aggressive and with all of the draft assets the Pelicans have gathered through the years, they could actually put together a big, blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline to bring in another All-Star-like talent.

This will not necessarily happen, but New Orleans could definitely put together an intriguing deal for a player like Pascal Siakam if he was to become available. No matter what they look to do, Devonte’ Graham seems like one of the players the Pelicans will be looking to move on from for added value at some point.



New York Knicks - G Immanuel Quickley

One team who is always discussed in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline is the New York Knicks and that is simply because of the expectations placed on this franchise. Knicks’ fans always want the best for their team and right now, the Knicks have steadily been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are a strong trio, but the Knicks are still lacking depth and they are lacking skill outside of their starting lineup.

Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose will all be in play in trade discussions ahead of the deadline for this team and Immanuel Quickley remains this teams best trade asset, especially given that he can hold a sixth-man-like role for many teams in this league.

Attaching Quickley in a deal with a player like Fournier or Rose could immediately free up enough cap space for New York to go out and make a big addition, yet league sources have told Fastbreak that there is a push within the Knicks’ front-office to keep the young guard past the trade deadline.

Oklahoma City Thunder - F Darius Bazley

Never doubt Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder because they are building something very special right now!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be a first time All-Star this season, Josh Giddey continues to grow into a triple-double-like player in his second season and the Thunder have an abundance of potential on their roster with other players like Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Tre Mann.

Not to mention, the Thunder have plenty of draft picks to utilize through the next decade. Oklahoma City is in a perfect position right now as a franchise and if they do decide they want to make a move ahead of the deadline, Darius Bazley is a player that will most likely be brought up in discussions.

He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and while Bazley has had good moments for the Thunder, he is not a consistent part of their nightly rotations. Ultimately, it seems like if the Thunder are to make a move, it will come in the offseason, but you never know what trick Presti and this front-office have up their sleeves!

Orlando Magic - G Terrence Ross

Another veteran around the league who always tends to hear his name called near the time of the trade deadline is Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross.

Now in his 11th NBA season, the 31-year-old continues to be a steady offensive talent off-the-bench and he is absolutely gettable ahead of the deadline if a team is willing to give the Magic a reason to trade him.

Ross is in the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, which is why there is noise outside of the organization claiming that the team should trade him.

Should the Magic make a move, Ross is a likely candidate to be traded for all the reasons listed above. At this time, Orlando has not been aggressive in trade conversations, but they are open and receptive to all offers and discussions coming their way.

Philadelphia 76ers - G Furkan Korkmaz

Currently a taxpaying team, the Philadelphia 76ers will very likely make a move ahead of the trade deadline to shed the little bit of salary that is currently keeping them in the tax range.

Matisse Thybulle’s future is very much in question, but this will likely be a situation that the 76ers look to address in the offseason pending what the future and the playoffs hold for them, as quite a few questions will arise should they fall short of making the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer are the two likely names to be traded for salary purposes with a Korkmaz centered trade being more likely since he is making $5 million this season compared to Springer’s $2.1 million contract.

Who knows, maybe both players will be packaged together for the 76ers to bring in a more well-suited bench talent and someone on a lesser salary. Plus, Philadelphia does not have many draft assets, so getting out of Korkmaz’s salary and gaining a second-round pick or two could be beneficial down the line.

Phoenix Suns - F Cameron Johnson

We all know Jae Crowder is the most likely player to be dealt from the Phoenix Suns , but this organization has some problems right now and these problems presented themselves long before Crowder wanted out.

It just seems like something happened in this locker room that is unbeknownst to everyone outside of it and since their playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks last season, there has seemed to be some sort of disconnect not only between the front-office and the players, but the players and the coaching staff.

We saw Deandre Ayton look to leave Phoenix by signing an offer sheet with another team in the offseason and after failing to reach a long-term extension with Cameron Johnson ahead of the start of this season, there are definitely some “yellow flags” presenting themselves for the Suns right now.

The Suns could very much pull off a big move at this trade deadline to widen their championship window and should they look to do so, Cam Johnson is the name to pay attention to.

As mentioned before, he is in the final year of his rookie contract and with Phoenix already devoting $120.9 million to the likes of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges for next season, they may not be able to afford keeping Johnson around long-term unless incoming owner Mat Ishbia is willing to pay a fortune in penalty taxes to keep this current roster together.

Portland Trail Blazers - G/F Josh Hart

After a 16-12 start to the season and looking like they could have a great bounce-back season, the Portland Trail Blazers have now lost 13 of their last 18 games and are falling behind in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Portland does not have a first-round pick that they can deal until 2025 at the earliest and it is unlikely that they will be looking to give up future assets right now, meaning that if the Trail Blazers look to make a move ahead of the trade deadline, it will likely have to involve players like Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and/or Gary Payton II.

It is possible that they could look to swing a deal involving Nassir Little as well, but they did recently extend him on a new four-year rookie extension and any team trading for Little would be slightly negatively affected by the poison pill provision, something that would force a team to take on his $6.4 million of next season’s salary in a trade scenario now instead of his current $4.1 million cap hit.

If there is a move to be made, Hart is the likely player to be dealt given that he has one more year left on his contract and can be dealt for assets since Josh Hart holds value and would open up $12.9 million for Portland to play around with in incoming contracts.

Sacramento Kings - C Richaun Holmes

The Sacramento Kings have been great this season… words that have not been said in a very, very long time.

This fan base finally has a reason to be happy and the energy surrounding this team since Mike Brown took over as the head coach has been electric. Brown will certainly be a candidate for Coach of the Year this season and heading into the trade deadline, it is hard to believe that general manager Monte McNair will just sit back and relax, as he is always looking for ways to improve his team’s roster and the Kings still have some holes to fill in their second-unit if they are to be a real playoff threat.

Since they gave him a new four-year, $46 million deal ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, Richaun Holmes’ name has come up in trade talks and it seems like Holmes is no longer a part of the Kings’ long-term future.

There are some teams like the Raptors and Hornets who have been linked to Holmes in the past and if there is a team out there looking to spend a little bit of money to get a solid backup center, Richaun Holmes could end up being an attractive name in the trade market that can bring the Kings a new contributor in return.



San Antonio Spurs - G Josh Richardson

The San Antonio Spurs are all-in on contending for the top spot in the 2023 NBA Draft and all of their veteran players are available for draft picks right now.

It would not be a shock to see Doug McDermott dealt, Jakob Poeltl has become a hot name on the trade market as the best big man available and veteran guard Josh Richardson is a key secondary scorer that could be useful to quite a few playoff contending teams right away.

Other than Poeltl, who will likely demand two first-round picks, both McDermott and Richardson can be picked up for a single first-round pick and quite possibly a second-round pick plus a young talent on a rookie deal.

Averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, Richardson can step in right away and contribute for a new team off-the-bench.

Toronto Raptors - G Gary Trent Jr.

The ultimate question heading into the trade deadline revolves around the Toronto Raptors and whether or not Masai Ujiri will look to blow things up. There is a not a need for a complete rebuild in Toronto, as they have one of the best starting units in the league, but their second-unit has been near the bottom of the league for quite some time, they have been searching for better frontcourt play and they have some contract situations to figure out.

Fred VanVleet has a player option for next season that he could opt out of to demand a bigger contract, Pascal Siakam has one more year left on his contract past this season and Gary Trent Jr. also has a player option for the 2023-24 season that he will most likely be opting out of.

There have been some rumors linking O.G. Anunoby to trade talks recently and while there is a lot of interest league-wide in him, the Raptors are much more willing to discuss trades revolving around Trent Jr. right now, sources say .

A sharpshooter on the perimeter that has always been regarded as a solid defender that can guard above his size, Gary Trent Jr. enters the trade season as one of the best “win-now” talents available.

Utah Jazz - G Malik Beasley

Will Hardy has done a fantastic job so far in his first season as the head coach of the Utah Jazz and long-term, this franchise has a lot to be excited about given all of the draft picks they stole from Minnesota and given the emergence of Lauri Markkanen as a likely first time All-Star.

Still though, the Jazz are going through a soft rebuild right now and as a result, trades are inevitable for them. Mike Conley is a veteran that could be on the move as soon as the trade deadline this season and should he hang around through the end of this season, it would not be surprising to see him on the move in the offseason.

As for other names being linked to trade talks, Jarred Vanderbilt continues to be a name discussed by other teams, as is Malik Beasley, who has a team option for next season.

Beasley has consistently been near the top of the league in made threes the last couple of seasons and making $15.5 million this year, he is absolutely a player many teams can move contracts around in order to add his services to their second-unit.

Washington Wizards - G/F Will Barton

Last, but certainly not least, the Washington Wizards are once again searching for answers on how to improve in an Eastern Conference that is always getting better.

Injuries to Bradley Beal have hurt the Wizards during the first half of this season and while there are questions about Kyle Kuzma’s long-term future as he prepares to opt out of his player option in the offseason, it does not appear that Washington is willing to deal the 27-year-old forward.

Rival teams around the league are expecting the Wizards to be “buyers” instead of “sellers” over the next couple of weeks, sources say, resulting in names like Rui Hachimura and Will Barton possibly being on the move.

The Wizards truly believe that their current three-man core of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis can get them to and be competitive in the playoffs, which is why packaging Hachimura, Barton and a draft pick together could give the Wizards a key contributor in order to make a real playoff push right away.

