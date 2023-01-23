Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced 14.25 cents at $7.35 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 7.25 cents at $6.74 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 4.25 cents at $3.6975 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up 3.75 cents at 14.9450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.5727 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .07 cent at $1.7895 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose .18 cent at $.7745 a pound.

