Tyre Nichols' family attorney says video shows police beating Nichols like a 'human pinata'

Read full article on original website
Linda Wilson
3d ago
stop making excuses for the police need more training before they got them badges it's called used common sense one victim and five attackers
Reply
8
Linda Wilson
3d ago
judge jury and executioner release the video because this is something I will never forget I will let my grandsons know not to never run or should I say resist because the consequences could be deadly
Reply
7
Rose Stewart
4d ago
Yeah I hope that they will be smiling in those orange jail jumpsuit’s,because that’s where they belong!
Reply
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis special police unit accused in Tyre Nichols' death faces scrutiny
Some of the five former Memphis police officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were members of a recently created unit that was tasked with tackling rising crime in the city.
Tyre Nichols video: Memphis authorities release footage from deadly traffic stop
Memphis authorities have released footage from a Jan. 7 traffic stop that preceded the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who spent three days in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries, according to authorities.
Watch: Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
A video of Tyre Nichols being killed by police is due to be released Friday. Even the police chief says what it shows is 'heinous' and 'inhumane.'
Tyre Nichols died after he was beaten by police at a traffic stop. Chief Cerelyn Davis said the footage shows a "disregard of basic human rights."
Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers,...
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over
"We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police chief explains why the 'Scorpion Unit' was created
Some of the former Memphis police officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were members of a special police unit named the "Scorpion Unit." CNN's Brian Todd reports on why it was created and how it operated.
Memphis police chief: Officers were ‘directly responsible’ for physical abuse of Tyre Nichols
Memphis, Tenn., Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Wednesday that five Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were “directly responsible” for the treatment of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving, according to the department, when he attempted to flee the scene…
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
Memphis police chief: Tyre Nichols video ‘about the same, if not worse’ than Rodney King beating
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis on Friday said that the video of the incident that led to Tyre Nichols’s death is “about the same, if not worse” than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles. Davis said in an interview on “CNN This Morning,” ahead of the video’s expected release later…
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
Don Lemon asks Nichols' mom about the officers charged in son's death being Black
RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, tells CNN's Don Lemon the officers involved in her son's death brought shame to the Black community.
Five former Memphis cops charged with murder of Tyre Nichols during traffic stop
After initially being fired from their positions with the Memphis Police Department, the five former officers of the law will now be charged with murder, among other charges.
Legal analyst: Second-degree murder an 'aggressive charge'
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig goes over the second-degree murder charges against the five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions during the arrest of Tyre Nichols
'My God': Sidner lays out what stood out in Memphis police chief interview
CNN's Sara Sidner and Don Lemon discuss his interview with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis ahead of the release of the bodycam video of the beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a traffic stop. Five officers have been fired and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder charges.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 18