Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols' family attorney says video shows police beating Nichols like a 'human pinata'

By Nick Valencia, Pamela Kirkland, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Linda Wilson
3d ago

stop making excuses for the police need more training before they got them badges it's called used common sense one victim and five attackers

Linda Wilson
3d ago

judge jury and executioner release the video because this is something I will never forget I will let my grandsons know not to never run or should I say resist because the consequences could be deadly

Rose Stewart
4d ago

Yeah I hope that they will be smiling in those orange jail jumpsuit’s,because that’s where they belong!

