Sollmans celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

The bride and groom each received one cow as a wedding gift from their parents. So began the marriage of Harriet (Pabst) and George Sollman, who celebrated their 75th anniversary on Saturday afternoon in a heated shed on their 200-acre farm south of Turtle Lake.

They were married Dec. 30, 1947, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church of Turtle Lake. They said they had to get married during the week because the dance halls were all booked up on the weekends. Their wedding dance was at the Richardson dance hall, and it cost them $25 for the five-member band.

They had wedding photos taken at the Skrupky’s Studio and spent their first night at the King Edward Inn, both in downtown Rice Lake. After getting stuck in their driveway and pulled out by George’s dad’s horses, they traveled in a Ford Model A to Iowa, Illinois and Michigan for the honeymoon.

The couple have lived in four or five different places, all in the Turtle Lake area, over the past three quarters of a century, including on their current farm since 1974. Over those years they raised three children — Tim, Patty and the late Sandy, who died in November. Their family also includes three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. While expanding their family, they also expanded their original two-cow herd to 45 cows. In addition, George worked at the Turtle Lake Creamery for 43 years, retiring 32 years ago at 62. He still carries his first paycheck in his wallet. It was for $43.21.

Eventually the Sollmans sold all their cows, but they still have chickens, cats and a dog. Son Tim crop farms in addition to his on-farm business, Clipper Blade Sharpening. His mom, who is 90, helps out with the packaging and shipping in addition to other hobbies and keeping up with farmhouse tasks. His dad, at 94, is the green thumb of the family, devoting much of his time to gardening. His younger 92-year-old sister Lorraine Coulombe, who was in their wedding and attended the anniversary celebration, said she looks forward to getting some of “Georgie’s” fresh tomatoes each summer.

Each August for the past 37 years, the family has hosted a threshing bee, now called an old-time farm fest, which is put on by the Moon Lake Thresherman’s Association. It typically attracts three to four thousand visitors to their farm for a firsthand look at steam-powered farm equipment, lumber and flour mills, blacksmithing and more in operation.

Because getting ready for, hosting and cleaning up after the farm fest doesn’t keep them busy enough, the Sollmans also find things to do and places to go almost every night of the week — such as playing Smear or other cards at the Moon Lake Tavern or going out for fish on Fridays.

“They’re busier than we are,” said daughter Patty Nelson of Cumberland. “As old as they are, it never ceases to amaze me they still want to care for us, bring food, be there, whatever it is, they’re always the first to help.”

When asked how many tables and chairs were set up in his shop for the anniversary party, son Tim said there was seating for 75, which he thought was appropriate for their 75th milestone.

The turnout, with people coming and going throughout the afternoon, came as a surprise to his parents who thought they had outlived most of their friends, neighbors and acquaintances.

Son Tim said Monday that his parents were happy with the party although it tuckered them out a bit.

“More than 100 people attended,” he said. “We had friends come from Brighton, Illinois, and surprise them. They wanted to take them out for supper on Saturday night, but my parents were too tired. Instead my mother had them out for breakfast Sunday morning.”

Sollman said many of the guests who gave cards to his parents had to get creative.

“They received many altered cards, with stickers over a 50th, and a 75th written by hand,” he said. “Everybody said you can’t find a 75th anniversary card.”