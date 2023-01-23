ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on Florida, Texas social media laws

By Andrew Chung
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7OP2_0kODujVn00
  • Companies

Jan 23 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether it should review Republican-backed laws in Texas and Florida that would undercut efforts by major social media companies to curb content deemed objectionable on their platforms, actions the states call impermissible censorship.

The justices are considering taking up two cases involving challenges to the state laws - both currently blocked - brought by technology industry groups NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association that count Twitter , Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube (GOOGL.O) as members.

Supporters of the laws have argued that social media platforms have silenced conservative voices while advocates for the judicious use of curbing content have argued for the need to stop misinformation and advocacy for extremist causes.

Florida is seeking to revive its law after a lower court ruled largely against it, while the industry groups are appealing a separate lower court decision upholding the Texas law, which the Supreme Court had blocked at an earlier stage of the case.

The cases would test the argument made by the industry groups that the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech protects the right of social media platforms to editorial discretion and prohibits the government from forcing them to publish and disseminate content against their will, or disclose internal content moderation processes.

The companies have said that without editorial discretion their websites would be overrun with spam, bullying, extremism and hate speech.

The Republican states passed their laws in 2021 in response to a view articulated by many U.S. conservatives and right-wing commentators that large technology companies - sometimes called Big Tech - regularly suppress their views.

These people cite as an example Twitter's move to permanently suspend of Republican then-President Donald Trump from the platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, with the company citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

Florida's law requires platforms with at least 100 million users to "host some speech that they might otherwise prefer not to host" by disclosing censorship rules and applying them "in a consistent manner among its users." It also prohibits the banning of any political candidates.

The Texas law forbids social media companies with at least 50 million monthly active users from acting to "censor" users based on "viewpoint."

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2022 upheld the Texas law, concluding that it "chills no speech whatsoever. To the extent it chills anything, it chills censorship."

The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2022 rejected most of Florida's law but upheld the legality of the provisions requiring websites to make certain disclosures, including content moderation standards and rule changes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 235

???✌
6d ago

The government may not collude with big businesses against the people of the United States. It is in the constitution the Supreme Court would be good to remember that!

Reply(42)
66
Terrisa Berg
6d ago

You cannot honestly call censoring your opponents’ political views “editorial discretion” unless you advertise yourself as a political-advocacy platform!

Reply(8)
37
Terrisa Berg
6d ago

These companies should not have editorial discretion to delete political views unless they openly advertise that they are political-advocacy platforms.

Reply(5)
35
Related
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

685K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy