Aldi’s perfume dupes of designer scents are more than 90% cheaper than Tom Ford, Jo Malone and more

The new year might call for a new scent – and if you’re looking to stock up for less in 2023, Aldi should be your go-to destination. When it comes to beauty, the budget supermarket proves time after time that you needn’t spend a fortune to enjoy designer-quality products.

From Charlotte Tilbury-inspired make-up to Olaplex haircare dupes , Aldi’s roster of budget alternatives is unrivalled – particularly its perfume offering.

Whether it’s products hailing from the Lacura range or Hotel Collection line, the supermarket is much-loved by fragrance fanatics and frugal shoppers alike for its affordable versions of cult scents, from Thierry Mugler, YSL and Creed to Carolina Herrera and Escentic Molecules. Better still, nearly all of its designer alternatives cost less than £10.

One of its most popular ventures, Aldi’s sell-out Jo Malone dupes have taken candle and fragrance form. Now, you can get your hands on an alternative to Jo Malone’s coveted lime, basil and mandarin fragrance.

While the British perfume powerhouse’s scent costs £110 ( Jomalone.co.uk ) for 100ml, Aldi’s alternative hailing from the Hotel Collection range will set you back just £6.99. Better still, the supermarket has also just launched two stellar Tom Ford fragrance dupes that are said to rival the real deal. Here’s everything you need to know, plus details on all the sell-out perfume dupes Aldi is bringing back this year.

Hotel Collection no.1 lime, basil and mandarin eau de parfum, 100ml: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

A dupe for Jo Malone’s £110 coveted lime, basil and mandarin cologne, Aldi’s Hotel Collection alternative is 93 per cent cheaper – and even comes in the same 100ml size bottle. According to the retailer, the bargain fragrance boasts top notes of lime, mandarin orange and bergamot, working together with middle notes of basil, lilac, iris and thyme, with base notes of patchouli and vetiver.

If you love the aroma of Jo Malone’s signature scent, Aldi’s budget alternative sounds just as fresh and vibrant, for a fraction of the price.

Hotel Collection tobacco & vanilla eau de parfum: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store

A dupe for Tom Ford’s cult tobacco and vanilla fragrance, Aldi’s budget alternative boasts the same masculine base notes of tobacco leaf and spice. Complementing undertones of vanilla, cacao, tonka bean and tobacco blossom, the scent is said to leave a long-lasting, woody aroma.

Hotel Collection sandalwood & jasmine eau de parfum: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store

An alternative to Tom Ford’s £260-dearer jasmine parfum, Aldi’s version features top notes of caraway and cinnamon that are under-cut by jasmine, rose, musk and ylang-ylang, while hints of sandalwood, musk and agarwood add depth.

Lacura floral love eau de parfum, 100ml: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store

A dupe of Viktor & Rolf’s cult flowerbomb fragrance, Aldi’s scent shares plenty of ingredients with the luxe version, including rose, freesia, bergamot and patchouli. These florals are complemented by darker, woody aromas of musk and creamy vanilla.

Lacura luxe eau de parfum, 100ml: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store

Inspired by Marc Jacob’s decadence scent, Aldi’s full-size luxe parfum fuses notes of saffron and iris with undertones of papyrus and heady vetiver. Said to be deeply woody and sensual, creamy notes of jasmine sambac and orris complement the aromas of Bulgarian rose.

Lacura je suis belle eau de parfum, 100ml: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store

Aldi’s je suis belle parfum is thought to be a dupe for Dior’s miss Dior, though it’s more than 95 per cent cheaper. Filled with fruity top notes of blackcurrant and pear that accompany heart notes of orange blossom and jasmine, the retailer claims its scent lingers all day long.

Lacura guardian EDP, 15ml: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store now

Lacura’s hugely popular dupe of Thierry Mugler’s angel eau de parfum is coming back in time for Valentine’s Day. While the designer bottle costs £116 for 100ml, Aldi’s scent will set you back just £1.99, though it does come in a smaller, 15ml bottle. According to the retailer, the guardian EDP has notes of vanilla, amber, caramel and tonka, which work together with the sharp aromas of red berries, orchid and jasmine to produce a punchy fragrance.

Lacura dark blossom EDP, 15ml: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store now

If you’re a fan of YSL’s coveted black opium scent, head to Aldi from this Sunday for its relaunched dark blossom EDP. The retailer says the classic fragrance has top notes of pink pepper and orange blossom, which are undercut by sweet jasmine and coffee aromas. Its pocket-size 15ml bottle is perfect for popping in your handbag for spritzing on the go.

Lacura lady pour femme eau de parfum, 15ml: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store now

Inspired by Carolina Herrera’s good girl fragrance, Aldi’s lady pour femme parfum is said to boast dark notes of sandalwood and tonka bean that complement undertones of orange blossom and Bulgarian rose. A bold and vibrant travel-sized fragrance, it’s a steal at less than £2.

If you’re shopping online, find more of our favourite designer perfume dupes below.

The Perfume Shop lime & basil: £19.99, Theperfumeshop.com

Dupe of: Jo Malone lime, basil & mandarin

This Jo Malone dupe boasts the same combination of lime, basil and mandarin that made the original a household name. The scent inside is “indistinguishable” and the simple packaging would look great on any dressing table

The Essence Vault Fragrances no. 42: £26.95, Theessencevault.co.uk

Dupe of: Giorgio Armani sì

This Essence Vault perfume is a major save on Armani’s famous fragrance – and our reviewer “honestly couldn’t tell the difference between this and the real deal”. With strong notes of sharp cassis and rose, this is a brand that “knows what they’re doing when it comes to a high-street dupe”.

