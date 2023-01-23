26 restaurants taking part in annual 'Food for Thought' event for local students

HENDERSONVILLE - After a hiatus in 2021, the Food for Thought event is returning to Henderson County this year, beginning Jan. 20 and lasting through Jan. 27, with 26 local restaurants participating.

According to a news release, the event is more streamlined this year to support food insecurities among Henderson County Public Schools students when they are away from school. For the past six years, the local restaurant community has supported the annual Food for Thought campaign.

With the 2023 Food for Thought event, the public can make a $5 or more donation at one of the participating restaurants, and they will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant where they made their donation.

“Even during the challenging times of the last nearly two years, our area restaurants have continued to serve and support the local economy in so many ways,” said Peggy Marshall, Executive Director for the Henderson County Education Foundation. “We see them and we value what they meant to the community.”

How It Works:

Using the provided envelope at each restaurant, customers can make a $5 donation or more to the Henderson County Education Foundation. That donation envelope enters the customer into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant where the customer is dining. All 26 participating restaurants have donated a $50 gift card to be used for the drawings.

The more often participants visit one of the restaurants below and make that $5 or more donation, the better the chances of winning. The winners of the 26 gift cards will be drawn at the close of the Food for Thought event on Jan. 27, and all winners will be notified by phone and email.

For more information, visit hcefnc.org or call 828-697-5551.

2023 Participating Restaurant Partners:

Arabella Breakfast

Black Bear Coffee & Café

Blue Sky Café

Bold Rock Mills River Cidery

Breedloves Family Restaurant

A Day in the Country Café

Dry Falls Brewing

Dugout

Eggs Up Grill

HenDough Chicken & Donuts

Kingmakers Draft

Marinos Pizza

Mezzaluna Pizza (Sports)

Mike’s on Main

305 Lounge & Eatery

Moes Original BBQ

Montes Sub Shop

Oklawaha Brewing Co.

Pop’s Diner

Postero

ShineSouthern Appalachian Brewery

Three Chopt Sandwich Shoppe

West First Wood-Fired Pizza

White Duck Taco Shop

Zen Hen Café

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: 26 restaurants taking part in annual 'Food for Thought' event for local students