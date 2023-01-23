ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Migrant dies in Customs and Border Protection custody in South Texas

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP7ji_0kODU0DB00

A woman who was apprehended after crossing the border illegally this month in South Texas has died. Customs and Border Protection says the woman was caught crossing the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass January 2.

CBP says the woman was a Cuban national and taken to a processing facility in Eagle Pass that morning. About an hour later, she told CBP she was taking blood pressure medication, and CBP says agents called in a nurse practitioner

CBP says the woman did not have any chest pain, and after an exam, the nurse practitioner cleared her for travel.

The woman was taken to a holding area. About half an hour later, CBP says the woman collapsed, and a security officer and EMT " heard the commotion, responded, and found the woman lying on the floor underneath a bench."

They say two nurses started CPR on the woman, and the EMT started using a defibrillator. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CBP has not released her age or if she was traveling with anyone.

CBP says its Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating along with the Maverick County Justice of the Peace. CBP says it also notified Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General.

