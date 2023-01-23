ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man injured in shooting after officers respond to domestic disturbance, police say

By Tom Hale
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iG9EP_0kODTzZ600

One man is hospitalized after he was shot by an officer in Fort Worth's South Hills neighborhood on Saturday after police say they responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, just north of Interstate 20, Fort Worth police said. They said a woman called 911 and reported her adult brother was at her home with a gun.

Police said the man exited the back door of the house and fled on foot when officers arrived.

An officer confronted the suspect the next block over on Rutland Avenue and deployed their taser, but it was ineffective, police said.

Police said the suspect then presented the officers with a deadly threat and an officer fired their weapon striking the suspect.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital. A handgun was retrieved in the area where the suspect was taken into custody.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

3 in custody after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth that led police on a brief pursuit

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three suspects are in custody after a woman and toddler were injured in a drive-by shooting. Fort Worth police say it happened at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Strong Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was holding a toddler in her arms when an unknown vehicle pulled up and started shooting at the residence. The woman was shot in the upper part of her body then dropped the toddler, according to police. The woman and the toddler were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Police were able to get information on the suspects vehicle, tracking them in the 5800 block of East Berry Street. When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident. Two other suspects are also in police custody. Police say they found several weapons after the suspects were arrested.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer Shot While Service Arrest Warrant

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
DALLAS, TX
twulasso.com

Blotter: Arguments between two couples turn physical

Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member was reported on Dec. 11 after an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned physical and police were called. The male was not affiliated with TWU and was trespassing on campus. The female stated that she did not want to press charges. The case is closed.
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide at 4200 West Illinois Ave

Delgado is charged in the homicide that happened in the 4200 block of West Illinois Avenue on November 5, 2022. The investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot in a parking lot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Delgado was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrests made in shooting that killed teen outside Fort Worth Whataburger

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed one student and injured another outside of a Whataburger on Friday. The arrest warrant affidavit provides some details about the investigation, including how part of the conflict began on social media. 17-year-old Zecheriah...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy