Man injured in shooting after officers respond to domestic disturbance, police say

One man is hospitalized after he was shot by an officer in Fort Worth's South Hills neighborhood on Saturday after police say they responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, just north of Interstate 20, Fort Worth police said. They said a woman called 911 and reported her adult brother was at her home with a gun.

Police said the man exited the back door of the house and fled on foot when officers arrived.

An officer confronted the suspect the next block over on Rutland Avenue and deployed their taser, but it was ineffective, police said.

Police said the suspect then presented the officers with a deadly threat and an officer fired their weapon striking the suspect.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital. A handgun was retrieved in the area where the suspect was taken into custody.

