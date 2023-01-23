ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

However, the two-time MVP is listed as probable, which means there is a good chance he will be back in the starting lineup after missing each of the last five games.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Monday."

Antetokounmpo enters the night with averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 35 games while shooting 52.4% from the field.

In addition, the Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 29-17 record in 46 games.

They are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 6-4, and they are 11-12 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In November, the Bucks beat the Pistons (at home in Wisconsin) by a score of 116-91.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the victory.

As for the Pistons, they come into the matchup as the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

They are 12-36 in 48 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pistons have gone 3-7, and they are 6-16 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Detroit, Michigan.

The Pistons have not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season.

