Jayson Tatum's Status For Celtics-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic.

For the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (wrist) not on injury report for Monday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of an outstanding season and has exceptional averages of 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 44 games.

In addition, the former Duke star is also shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

He missed Saturday's 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Canada (due to a wrist injury).

Jaylen Brown led the way with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Celtics come into the evening as the best team in the NBA with a 35-12 record in 47 games.

They are 4.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers (the second seed in the Eastern Conference) and in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

On the road, the Celtics have been fantastic, going 17-7 in the 24 games they have played away from Boston, Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they once again look like a contender in 2023.

As for the Magic, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-29 record in 46 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and are 11-12 in the 23 games they have hosted at home in Orlando, Florida.

