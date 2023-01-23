ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Things Are Back to Normal for Max Muncy Following Painful Offseason a Year Ago

By Chloe Clark
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qft6P_0kODTu9T00

The infielder is active this offseason and able to head into this season healthy.

After a couple of setback seasons due to injury, infielder Max Muncy is feeling confident this offseason heading into the upcoming season.

At the end of the 2021 season, Muncy suffered from a brutal left elbow injury which later involved a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) as well.

On an episode with Dodgers Nation , the 32-year-old discussed the differences between that year’s offseason as a player in rehab, in comparison to this current offseason:

“It’s been great. It’s nice to be healthy going into the offseason again. Been able to actually work out really hard which has been nice. Last year with the elbow injury I wasn’t able to do anything at all, and obviously I feel like that hurt me a lot. I’m a guy who likes to get after it in the offseason, so it’s nice to be able to get back into that.”

Before his injury, Muncy had an incredible season. The infielder hit .249/.368/.527 with 26 doubles, 36 home runs, and 94 RBI over 592 plate appearances.

Now that he is healthy and pain-free, the World Series Champion foreshadows that 2023 will be a great year for him given that he can actually train enough leading up to Opening Day.

“I really feel like one of the most important parts of being a player is the offseason. I feel like that’s where you make your most gains, and you’re able to get the most endurance for the season. And the two worst years I’ve had, last year obviously coming off the injury, but I wasn’t able to work out at all in the offseason. And then in 20, I had a really good offseason, and then we had the Covid thing, and so then it was like, well here’s three months where you’re doing a workout in the backyard, which didn’t really amount to anything. So my two worst years have come off years where I haven’t really been able to get my offseason workouts in, so I feel like that’s one of the most integral parts of being a player, is getting after it in the offseason.”

Things are already looking better for the two-time All-Star this season. This week, MLB Networks even placed the lefty on their Top 10 Right Now list for third basemen .

With the season around the corner, Muncy will continue to work at getting back to the MVP-caliber player that fans remember him to be.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Trade

As trade season kicks into gear in the NBA, teams are looking to move pieces to try and better position themselves for the rest of the season with one team, the Los Angeles Lakers, making a significant move after they had been searching around for trade partners for much of the season and even stretching back into the preseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salina Post

UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy