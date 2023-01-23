ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Monday, Jan. 23)

By Chris Schmaedeke
 2 days ago
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) goes to the basket past TCU guard Rondel Walker (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Nick Krug - freelancer, FR171637 AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Kansas (+3) against Baylor: Jayhawks rebound from back-to-back losses with a road win.

2. Blazers (-9) against Spurs: Portland is a pretty good home team this season.

3. Nuggets (+275) to win the West: Now is the time to jump on the bandwagon and bet Denver to go to The Finals

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 60-65)

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

