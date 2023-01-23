BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Monday, Jan. 23)
Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Kansas (+3) against Baylor: Jayhawks rebound from back-to-back losses with a road win.
2. Blazers (-9) against Spurs: Portland is a pretty good home team this season.
3. Nuggets (+275) to win the West: Now is the time to jump on the bandwagon and bet Denver to go to The Finals
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 60-65)
