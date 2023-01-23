All-FBS Team 2022: See the Jacksonville area's top stars in college football season

More than a half-dozen national champions, a Biletnikoff Award finalist and a national leader in passing yardage.

Maybe, too, a pack of future NFL Draft selections.

They're all here, in the All-First Coast All-FBS team.

The Times-Union selects its 11th annual All-FBS team, recognizing the year's top performers from Jacksonville-area high schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision for the 2022 season.

This year's list includes some seven players, including starters Warren McClendon and Jack Podlesny, from the repeat national champion Georgia Bulldogs, who stormed through an unbeaten season.

But even aside from the Bulldogs, top achievers were many, including national passing yardage leader and St. Augustine native Austin Reed of Western Kentucky and Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State. Hutchinson, who played high school football at Bartram Trail, set a slew of single-season and career Cyclones records.

Once again, the American Athletic Conference led the area in numbers, with 35 locals on rosters this season. The ACC moved up into second place with 29, followed by the SEC (26), Conference USA (23), Sun Belt (21) and Big Ten (20), which continues to expand its Jacksonville-area recruiting footprint. The overall number of local players on rosters decreased slightly compared to 2021, from 193 to 188.

Trinity Christian led all Jacksonville-area schools with 19 former players on FBS rosters during 2022. Sandalwood came in second with 16, then Bartram Trail (13), Bolles (nine), Lee/Riverside and Mandarin (eight each) and the Georgia pair of Camden County and Glynn Academy (seven each).

OFFENSE

QB Austin Reed, Sr., W. Kentucky, St. Augustine: Big year for D-II transfer with 389 of 603 passing for FBS-best 4,744 yards, 40 TD and 11 INT in 14 games; also ran for 224 yards and 8 TD to earn second-team All-Conference USA.

RB DeWayne McBride, Jr., UAB, Fleming Island/Ocala Vanguard: Played in 11 games, starting nine, rushing 233 times for 1,713 yards and 19 TD; first-team All-Conference USA.

RB Jaquez Moore, So., Duke, Suwannee: Played in 11 games, running 79 times for 508 yards and 5 TD.

WR Pat Bryant, So., Illinois, Atlantic Coast: Played in 11 games, catching 34 passes for 453 yards and two TDs.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Sr., Iowa St., Bartram Trail: Biletnikoff Award finalist caught Big 12-leading 107 passes for 1,171 yards, 6 TD to set Cyclones records; first-team All-Big 12.

TE Will Mallory, Sr., Miami, Providence: Canes' leading pass-catcher grabbed 42 passes for 538 yards and 3 TD while playing 12 games; second-team All-ACC.

OL Warren McClendon, Jr., Georgia, Brunswick: Starting right tackle played 14 games, winning first-team All-SEC; intends to enter NFL Draft.

OL Jalen Rivers, Fr., Miami, Oakleaf: Started nine games at left guard before season-ending ankle injury; honorable mention All-ACC.

OL Brad Cecil, Sr., USF, Bartram Trail: Center played in 12 games; honorable mention All-AAC.

OL Austin Barber, Fr., Florida, Trinity Christian: Played in all 13 games and made five starts, playing primarily at right tackle; named first-team freshman All-American by College Football News.

OL Cooper Hodges, Jr., Appalachian St., Baker County: Started all 12 games at right tackle; first-team All-Sun Belt for second straight year.

K Jack Podlesny, Sr., Georgia, Glynn Academy: Played in 15 games, converting 26 of 31 field goals with a long of 50; first-team All-SEC and Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

ATH DeMario Douglas, So., Liberty, Mandarin: Led Flames with 79 catches for 993 yards, 6 TD, plus 365 yards on returns; planning to enter 2023 NFL Draft.

LS Bryce Bernard, So., USF, Fletcher: Played in all 12 games as long snapper.

DEFENSE

DL Kendy Charles, So., Liberty, Orange Park: Played all 13 games and made 59 tackles, 10 for loss, with 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

DL Jordan Miller, Jr., Miami, Sandalwood: Played in 12 games, making 18 tackles and a sack.

DL Chantz Williams, So.,* Miami, Oakleaf: Played in 12 games and made 13 tackles, 2.5 for loss.

LB Dequan Jackson, Sr., Colorado St., Lee: Recorded a career-high 100 tackles and two forced fumbles.

LB Ryan Smenda Jr., Sr., Wake Forest, Fleming Island: Led Demon Deacons with 117 tackles (5.5 tackles) and a fumble recovery in 12 games; honorable mention All-ACC.

LB Derrick Smith, Sr., W. Kentucky, Trinity Christian: Played in all 14 games, recording 99 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery; honorable mention All-Conference USA.

DB LaMiles Brooks, So., Georgia Tech, Trinity Christian: Led Yellow Jackets with three interceptions, one returned for TD, plus 52 tackles and seven pass breakups; third-team All-ACC.

DB Jadon Canady, So., Tulane, Sandalwood: Athletic corner started eight games and made 20 tackles, two fumble recoveries before knee injury shortened season.

DB Devon Matthews, Sr., Indiana, Ribault: Played in 12 games, making 65 tackles and an interception.

DB Chamarri Conner, Sr., Virginia Tech, Trinity Christian: Started in 11 games, making 67 tackles and two pass breakups.

DB Craig Slocum Jr., Sr., Troy, Union County: Appeared in 14 games, making 102 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery; honorable mention All-Sun Belt.

ATH Kenny Logan, Sr., Kansas, Menendez: Led Jayhawks with 96 tackles, intercepted two passes, forced a fumble and averaged 19.8 yards on kick returns; honorable mention All-Big 12.

KR Jhaylin Embry, So., Bowling Green, Sandalwood: Played in eight games, catching two passes for 42 yards; also averaged 23.6 yards on kickoff returns.

FULL LIST OF JACKSONVILLE-AREA PLAYERS ON 2022 FBS ROSTERS

ACC

DB Dontae Balfour, Fr.*, N. Carolina, Bradford: Made six tackles in four games; announced plans to enter transfer portal.

DB LaMiles Brooks, So., Georgia Tech, Trinity Christian: Led Yellow Jackets with three interceptions, one returned for TD, plus 52 tackles and seven pass breakups; third-team All-ACC.

DB Shyheim Brown, Fr.*, Florida St., Columbia: Played in 13 games, making 36 tackles and two pass breakups.

OL Kanaya Charlton, Fr., Florida St., Brunswick: Played in five games.

S Antonio Clary, Sr., Virginia, Sandalwood: Played in eight games and started seven, with 56 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack.

S Chamarri Conner, Sr.*, Virginia Tech, Trinity Christian: Started in 11 games, making 67 tackles and two pass breakups.

LB Marvin Dallas, Sr., Louisville, Glynn Academy: Played 13 games, with 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

DB Fred Davis, So., Clemson, Trinity Christian: Recorded 15 tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games; announced plans to transfer to UCF.

G Noah DeMeritt, Fr., Virginia, Camden County: Did not play.

RB Jamie Felix, Fr., Georgia Tech, Camden County: Played in five games, rushing 23 times for 80 yards.

DB Caden Fordham, Fr.*, N.C. State, Bolles: Played in all 13 games, making five tackles.

WR Jeremiah Giedrys, So.*, Florida St., Fernandina Beach: Appeared in one game.

DE Aaron Hester, Fr., Florida St., Fletcher: Played in three games and made two tackles.

LB Keonta Jenkins, Jr., Virginia Tech, Ribault: Played in 11 games, making 40 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.

G Derrell Johnson, Fr., Wake Forest, Riverside: Did not play.

RB Keshawn King, Jr.*, Virginia Tech, Oakleaf: Hokies' top rusher carried 74 times for 443 yards, 3 TD in nine games, plus 20 catches for 137 yards and a score.

TE Will Mallory, Sr.*, Miami, Providence: Canes' leading pass-catcher grabbed 42 passes for 538 yards and 3 TD while playing 12 games; second-team All-ACC.

QB Santino Marucci, Fr.*, Wake Forest, Bartram Trail: Did not play.

OL Matthew McCoy, Fr., Miami, Creekside: Played in two games.

DL Jordan Miller, Jr.*, Miami, Sandalwood: Played in 12 games, making 18 tackles and a sack.

RB Jaquez Moore, So., Duke, Suwannee: Played in 11 games, running 79 times for 508 yards and 5 TD.

OT Je'Vionte' Nash, Sr.*, Wake Forest, Oakleaf: Returned from injury to start 13 games at right tackle for Demon Deacons.

OL Jalen Rivers, Fr.*, Miami, Oakleaf: Started nine games at left guard before season-ending ankle injury; honorable mention All-ACC.

QB Jeff Sims, So., Georgia Tech, Sandalwood: Played in seven games, completing 110 of 188 passes for 1,115 yards and rushing for 288 yards; planning to transfer.

LB Ryan Smenda Jr., Sr., Wake Forest, Fleming Island: Led Demon Deacons with 117 tackles (5.5 tackles) and a fumble recovery in 12 games; honorable mention All-ACC.

DB Harold Stubbs IV, Fr., Florida St., Oakleaf: Played in one game.

OL Hampton Tanner, Fr.*, Wake Forest, Fernandina Beach: Played in one game.

RB Eric Weatherly, Fr., Duke, Bartram Trail: Appeared in two games, rushing twice for 16 yards and a touchdown.

DE Chantz Williams, So.,* Miami, Oakleaf: Played in 12 games and made 13 tackles, 2.5 for loss.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

TE John Amell, Sr., Navy, Bartram Trail: Played in two games.

RB Steven Anderson, Sr., Tulsa, Suwannee: Power back played 10 games, rushing 84 times for 352 yards and a team-leading six TDs.

S Nick Bell, Fr., Navy, Paxon: Did not play.

QB King Benford, Fr., Navy, Menendez: Did not play.

LS Bryce Bernard, So., USF, Fletcher: Played in all 12 games as long snapper.

S Logan Berryhill, Sr., USF, Camden County: Recorded three tackles in nine games.

OL Nate Brady, Jr.*, UCF, Sandalwood: Did not play.

WR Quincy Burroughs, Fr., Cincinnati, Raines: Did not play; announced plans to transfer to Wisconsin.

TE Shane Calhoun, So., E. Carolina, Creekside: Played in 11 games, catching 25 passes for 202 yards and two TDs.

DB Jadon Canady, So., Tulane, Sandalwood: Athletic corner started eight games and made 20 tackles, two fumble recoveries before knee injury shortened season.

QB Thomas Castellanos, Fr., UCF, Ware County: Played in six games and completed 9 of 16 passes for 75 yards, along with 120 rushing yards.

OL Brad Cecil, Sr., USF, Bartram Trail: Center played in 12 games; honorable mention All-AAC.

WR Parker Chappell, Fr., SMU, Episcopal: Did not play.

DE Chad Elder, Fr., USF, Fletcher: Did not play.

WR Joey Gatewood, Jr., UCF, Bartram Trail: Did not play after converting from quarterback; planning to enter transfer portal.

OL Demetris Harris, Gr., USF, Lee: Played in 12 games as Bulls' starting left guard.

K Chris Howard, Sr.*, Memphis, Ponte Vedra: Played in 13 games and converted 21 of 24 field goals with a long of 49; first-team All-AAC and Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

DB Terrell Jackson, Fr., UCF, Trinity Christian: Did not play.

WR Darias James, Fr., Memphis, Trinity Christian: Did not play.

LB Branden Jennings, So., UCF, Sandalwood: Maryland transfer made two tackles in four games.

K David Kemp, So., Memphis, Bartram Trail: Did not play; entering transfer portal.

FB T.K. Kocak, Fr., Navy, Fleming Island: Did not play.

QB Tai Lavatai, Jr., Navy, Creekside: Played in eight games before season-ending injury; rushed for 309 yards and 5 TD, and completed 42 of 91 passes for 787 yards with 5 TD, 3 INT.

RB Myles Montgomery, Fr.*, Cincinnati, Fletcher: Played in six games, rushing 14 times for 120 yards and a TD.

LB Tyler Murray, Sr.*, Memphis, Baldwin: Appeared in 13 games after transfer from Charlotte; recorded 67 tackles (six for loss) and two interceptions.

WR Marcus Peterson, Fr., Cincinnati, Columbia: Did not play.

TE Luke Pirris, Fr., Navy, Ponte Vedra: Played in one game.

DB Nick Roberts, Sr., SMU, Oakleaf: Played in all 13 games, with a team-high three interceptions to go with two forced fumbles and 64 tackles.

LB C.J. Ross, Fr.*, USF, Trinity Christian: Appeared in nine games, with three tackles.

DT Colby Smith, Fr.*, USF, Fletcher: Did not play.

DE DeDrick Smith, Fr.*, Memphis, Riverside: Played in three games.

QB Jordan Smith, Fr.*, USF, Columbia: Did not play.

CB Dequan Stanley, Fr.*, USF, St. Augustine: Played in five games and made one tackle.

TE Grant Stevens, Fr., UCF, Nease: Did not play.

WR Latrell Williams, Gr., USF, Columbia: Played in one game.

BIG TEN

WR Pat Bryant, So., Illinois, Atlantic Coast: Played in 11 games, catching 34 passes for 453 yards and two TDs.

DB Corey Coley Jr., So., Maryland, Trinity Christian: Made 14 tackles in 10 games.

DB Damani Dent, Fr., Michigan, Parker: Did not play after suffering preseason injury.

OL Curtis Dunlap Jr., Sr., Rutgers, White/IMG Academy: Minnesota transfer started all 12 games at right guard.

WR Shawn Hardy II, Fr.*, Nebraska, Camden County: Did not play.

LB Bradley Jennings Jr., Sr.*, Indiana, Sandalwood: Played in 11 games, with 55 tackles, a sack and five pass breakups.

DB Tyreke Johnson, Jr., Nebraska, Trinity Christian: Appeared in one game and made one tackle after transfer from Ohio State.

DB Devon Matthews, Sr., Indiana, Ribault: Played in 12 games, making 65 tackles and an interception.

WR D.J. Matthews, Sr.*, Indiana, Trinity Christian: Appeared in eight games, catching 23 passes for 224 yards and two TDs.

DT Luther McCoy, Fr.*, Minnesota, Creekside: Played in one game.

DB Cam Miller, Fr., Penn St., Trinity Christian: Made five tackles in 10 games.

DB Glendon Miller, So.*, Maryland, Ridgeview: Played in eight games, making 16 tackles and recovering a fumble.

OL Michael Myslinski, Fr.*, Iowa, Bishop Kenny: Played in one game.

DB Tahveon Nicholson, So., Illinois, Lee: Played in 10 games, making 19 tackles with an interception and six pass breakups.

DL Deon Pate, Sr., Illinois, Trinity Christian: Played in one game.

LB Micah Pollard, Fr., Michigan, Bartram Trail: Played 12 games, making eight tackles for Big Ten champions.

DB Tyson Rooks, Fr., Illinois, Glynn Academy: Played in three games and made one tackle.

DL Hayden Schwartz, Fr., Minnesota, Bolles: Played in one game.

DB Ameer Speed, Sr.*, Michigan St., Sandalwood: Played in 12 games with 62 tackles and five pass breakups.

WR Isaiah Washington, Jr., Rutgers, Trinity Christian: Appeared in 12 games, catching three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

BIG 12

OL Kobe Baynes, So.*, Kansas, Sandalwood: Played in three games after transfer from Louisville.

LB Eriq Gilyard, Sr.*, Kansas, Trinity Christian: Played in all 12 games, making 24 tackles and an interception.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Sr.*, Iowa St., Bartram Trail: Biletnikoff Award finalist caught Big 12-leading 107 passes for 1,171 yards, 6 TD to set Cyclones records; first-team All-Big 12.

S Kenny Logan, Sr., Kansas, Menendez: Led Jayhawks with 96 tackles, intercepted two passes, forced a fumble and averaged 19.8 yards on kick returns; honorable mention All-Big 12.

RB Cartevious Norton, Fr., Iowa St., Ware County: Played in eight games, rushing 87 times for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

DB Keaton Thomas, Fr., West Virginia, Trinity Christian: Did not play.

DB Jontez Williams, Fr., Iowa St., Bradford: Did not play.

CONFERENCE USA

TE Adam Boselli, Gr., FAU, Episcopal: Played in nine games and made six tackles.

S Anthony Brackenridge, Fr., W. Kentucky, Sandalwood: Made 10 tackles and an interception, playing in 13 games.

DT Matthew Craig, Fr.*, UAB, Mandarin: Did not play.

LB Jalen Davis, So., Middle Tennessee, Camden County: Played in 13 games, making 29 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

RB Tye Edwards, Jr., UTSA, Menendez: Played in three games, running 14 times for 44 yards.

K Chase Gabriel, So., FIU, Glynn Academy: Played in 11 games, converting 7 of 12 field goal tries with a long of 49.

DB Kiwon Harris, Jr.*, W. Kentucky, Sandalwood: Appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.

OL Doug Johnson Jr., Jr., FAU, Fort White: Did not play.

QB Amari Jones, Fr., FIU, Bradford: Did not play.

WR T.J. Jones, Jr.*, UAB, Columbia: Played in 13 games after transfer from Penn State; caught 29 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

DL Jaylen Joyner, Jr., FAU, Ribault/Orlando Jones: Played in seven games with nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

RB DeWayne McBride, Jr., UAB, Fleming Island/Ocala Vanguard: Played in 11 games, starting nine, rushing 233 times for 1,713 yards and 19 TD; first-team All-Conference USA.

DE Deante McCray, Fr., W. Kentucky, Sandalwood: Played in three games and made three tackles.

DE Ralph Mency, So., Middle Tennessee, Lee: Played in 13 games, with 12 tackles and a kick block.

WR Kris Mitchell, So.*, FIU, Mandarin: Appeared in 12 games, catching 23 passes for 348 yards and 4 TD.

OL Will Moon, Fr., Charlotte, Providence: Did not play.

QB Austin Reed, Sr., W. Kentucky, St. Augustine: Big year for D-II transfer with 389 of 603 passing for 4,744 yards, 40 TD and 11 INT in 14 games; also ran for 224 yards and 8 TD to earn second-team All-Conference USA.

OL Noah Robertson, So.*, Rice, University Christian: Did not record any statistics.

RB Hosea Robinson, So., FIU, Union County: Appeared in five games.

S Kaelen Skipper, Jr.*, FAU, Bartram Trail: Did not play.

LB Derrick Smith, Sr.*, W. Kentucky, Trinity Christian: Played in all 14 games, recording 99 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery; honorable mention All-Conference USA.

OL Travon Sylvester, Fr., UTSA, Bartram Trail: Did not play.

OL Trevor Timmons, Fr., Charlotte, Glynn Academy/Blythewood: Appeared in three games.

INDEPENDENTS

LB Joseph Carter, Fr.*, Liberty, University Christian: Played in one game.

DT Kendy Charles, So.*, Liberty, Orange Park: Played all 13 games and made 59 tackles, 10 for loss, with 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

DB Alfred Chea, So., UConn, First Coast: Played in four games and made one tackle.

WR DeMario Douglas, So.*, Liberty, Mandarin: Led Flames with 79 catches for 993 yards, 6 TD, plus 365 yards on returns; planning to enter 2023 NFL Draft.

WR Matt Drayton, So., UConn, Raines: Played in two games.

LB Desmond Fogle, So., UConn, Camden County: Played in nine games, recording six tackles.

LB Langston Hardy, Fr., UConn, Sandalwood: Appeared in one game.

WR Dom Henry, Fr., BYU, Nease: Did not play.

TE Josiah Johnson, Jr.*, UMass, Bolles: Former QB played 12 games, catching 24 passes for 163 yards.

LB Jerome Jolly Jr., So.*, Liberty, Mandarin: Made 13 tackles and a kick block in seven games.

DB Isaiah Morris, Sr., Army, Bolles: Appeared in eight games, recording seven tackles.

WR Jack Polian, So., Notre Dame, Ponte Vedra: Did not play.

DB Tommy Zitiello, So., Army, Ponte Vedra: Played in nine games and made two tackles.

MID-AMERICAN

QB Matthew Considine, Sr., Toledo, St. Joseph: Did not play after transferring from Saginaw Valley State.

WR Jhaylin Embry, So., Bowling Green, Sandalwood: Played in eight games, catching two passes for 42 yards; also averaged 23.6 yards on kickoff returns.

WR Javon Gantt, So., C. Michigan, Westside: Did not record any statistics.

TE Javonte Kinsey, So., Bowling Green, Sandalwood: Appeared in one game.

S Devin Lafayette, Fr.*, Northern Illinois, Brunswick: Played 11 games, with 44 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

RB Jaison Patterson, So., Bowling Green, White: Led team with 583 rushing yards on 135 carries in 13 games, scoring a touchdown.

DB Heskin Smith, Gr., Kent St., Brunswick: Recorded two tackles and a forced fumble in six games.

MOUNTAIN WEST

S Christian Ellis, Fr., New Mexico, White: Made three tackles in seven games.

LB Dequan Jackson, Sr., Colorado St., Lee: Recorded a career-high 100 tackles and two forced fumbles.

TE Riley Smith, Sr.*, Boise St., Bartram Trail: Former quarterback caught 25 passes for 214 yards and a TD in 11 games.

WR Amari Terry, Sr., Air Force, Bolles: Played in 13 games, catching seven passes for 187 yards and a TD in a run-heavy offense.

PAC-12

S Tony Carter, Fr., Washington St., Mandarin: Did not play.

S Demetric Jackson Jr., Sr.*, California, Fort White: Transfer from Chattanooga appeared in seven games, making three tackles.

SEC

OL Bradley Ashmore, Jr., Vanderbilt, Fletcher: Played in nine games as starting right guard before season-ending injury.

OL Austin Barber, Fr.*, Florida, Trinity Christian: Played in all 13 games and made five starts, playing primarily at right tackle; named first-team freshman All-American by College Football News.

K Henry Bates, Fr., Georgia, Ware County: Did not play.

QB Carson Beck, So.*, Georgia, Mandarin: Played in seven games, completing 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

WR Andrew Berquist, Fr.*, Mississippi St., Ponte Vedra: Did not record any statistics.

P Jack Brady, So.*, Florida, Bolles: Did not play.

OL Joshua Braun, So., Florida, Suwannee: Played in two games; announced transfer plans in October.

WR Marcus Burke, Fr.*, Florida, Trinity Christian: Played in eight games, catching four passes for 30 yards.

LB Bryce Capers, Fr., Florida, Riverside: Appeared in three games.

C Kingsley Eguakun, So.*, Florida, Sandalwood: Played in all 13 games, starting 11 games at center.

TE Nick Elksnis, So., Florida, Episcopal: Appeared in four games; announced plans to transfer in November.

WR Randon Jernigan, Sr., Georgia, Glynn Academy: Did not play.

DB Tre'Vez Johnson, So., Florida, Bartram Trail: Played in 12 games with 26 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries; announced plans to transfer from program.

DL Bradley Mann, Fr., Vanderbilt, Bolles: Appeared in three games and made three tackles.

OT Warren McClendon, Jr., Georgia, Brunswick: Starting right tackle played 14 games, winning first-team All-SEC; intends to enter NFL Draft.

LB Nic Mitchell, Fr.*, Mississippi St., Mandarin: Made five tackles in 13 games.

OL Micah Morris, Fr.*, Georgia, Brunswick: Appeared in seven games.

K Jack Podlesny, Sr., Georgia, Glynn Academy: Played in 15 games, converting 26 of 31 field goals with a long of 50; first-team All-SEC and Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

LB Jack Pyburn, Fr., Florida, Bolles: Appeared in eight games and made three tackles.

RB Isaac Ricks, Sr.*, Florida, Parker: Did not play.

DB Jahquez Robinson, So.*, Alabama, Trinity Christian: Appeared in six games, making two tackles and a sack.

DB Tyrese Ross, Sr.*, S. Carolina, Trinity Christian: Made eight tackles in six games.

CB Jaylin Simpson, Jr., Auburn, Frederica Academy: Made 37 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games.

DB Jaheim Singletary, Fr., Georgia, Riverside: Played in three games; announced plans to transfer after the season.

LB Jordan Strachan, Sr.*, S. Carolina, Camden County: Played in two games.

LB Curran Webb, Fr., Florida, Union County: Did not play.

SUN BELT

WR Marquez Bell, Fr.*, Old Dominion, Columbia: Played in seven games after transfer from Cincinnati, catching three passes for 27 yards.

WR Alex Bowen, So.*, Georgia Southern, Baker County: Played in three games.

QB Carter Bradley, Jr., South Alabama, Providence: Completed 276 of 427 passes for 3,343 yards, 28 TD, 12 INT after transfer from Toledo; honorable mention All-Sun Belt.

QB Will Carn, Fr.*, Troy, Nease: Did not play.

LB Trey Cobb, Sr.*, Appalachian St., Ware County: Appeared in six games with 29 tackles and a fumble recovery; season ended by shoulder injury.

OL Caleb Cook, Fr.*, Georgia Southern, Brunswick: Appeared in 13 games.

P Evan Crenshaw, Fr., Coastal Carolina, Nease: Played in 13 games, punting 51 times for an average of 38.7 yards.

DL Parker Devine, Sr.*, Georgia Southern, Bartram Trail: Played in all 13 games and made 16 tackles.

S DeMarco Gibson, Jr.*, Marshall, Ware County: Appeared in one game.

TE Chase Hancock, Sr., Georgia Southern, Baker County: Appeared in four games.

OL Cooper Hodges, Jr.*, Appalachian St., Baker County: Started all 12 games at right tackle; first-team All-Sun Belt for second straight year.

OL Michael Jubran, Jr.*, Georgia Southern, Bolles: Did not play.

DE Phillip Lee, Fr.*, Troy, First Coast: Played in all 14 games, making a sack and seven tackles.

WR Darius Lewis, Jr.*, Georgia Southern, First Coast: Played in nine games, gaining 123 yards on kick returns and catching six passes for 49 yards.

WR T.J. Lewis, Fr.*, Georgia Southern, Glynn Academy: Played in one game.

DT Nijel McGriff, So.*, Louisiana-Lafayette, Mandarin: Made eight tackles and an interception in 11 games.

K Sean Meisler, Fr.*, Marshall, Bishop Kenny: Played in two games, going 4 for 4 on extra points.

S Sterling Roberts, Fr.*, Troy, Bradford: Did not play.

S Craig Slocum Jr., Sr., Troy, Union County: Appeared in 14 games, making 102 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery; honorable mention All-Sun Belt.

RB Charles Strong, Jr., Troy, Union County: Played in one game.

DT Maurice Strong Jr., Jr., South Alabama, Union County: Made seven tackles in 11 games.